kswo.com
CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB
Altus AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s called the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) program. Its goal is to improve physical and mental performance of men and woman serving the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base. CRAFT provides personal wellness improvement plans for the performance...
kswo.com
How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
kswo.com
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the murder of Tyre Nichols. Lawton’s NAACP President said no one should have to experience this kind of treatment from those that should be protecting them. “Not any person should...
kswo.com
Lawsuit filed over structural issues at airport facility
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are detailing allegations of neglect during a construction project that the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport claims led to structural issues in one of its new facilities. The airport’s governing board has filed the suit against the seven construction companies involved in the construction...
Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day
Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
kswo.com
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - James Taylor, the now-former Director of the FISTA Innovation Park here in Lawton, has resigned effective immediately. Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. In a statement about his resignation, The Trust authority said they will continue...
kswo.com
LATS running altered schedule due to weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday. LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes. The press release...
kswo.com
Woman injured in Stephens Co. wreck blamed on ice
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman was injured in a crash, after the driver of the vehicle she was in lost control while driving on an icy roadway late Wednesday night. A report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says neither the driver or passenger were wearing their seatbelts when they crashed just east of Duncan in Stephens County at about 9 p.m.
kswo.com
Family of Shane Chockpoyah speaks about his murder
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve who was later identified as Shane Chockpoyah. Chockpoyah’s alleged killer is currently in custody on a second degree murder charge. Chockpoyah was the only child of Rose and...
kswo.com
Weather tips
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff. Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge to host Annual Pie Auction. The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of SW 20th St at 1:15 Tuesday morning.
kswo.com
Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire early this morning in Lawton. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Sill Blvd. Residents evacuated the home and called 911 after seeing fire above their fireplace between the first and second floor. The fire...
kswo.com
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and the Lawton FFA are preparing to host their annual Pie Auction fundraising event. 7News spoke with Maddie Mueller, the Lawton FFA President, about what the community can expect and how it impacts the organization. The Pie Auction begins at noon...
kswo.com
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
kswo.com
MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27. The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star...
kswo.com
Winter weather driving safety tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While experts recommend staying off the roads during these cold temperatures, not everyone can guarantee a day of working from home, so it’s important we remember what to do when driving. The smallest amount of ice can create hazardous road conditions, especially when not everyone...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is beginning their valentine’s day festivities a little early this year. 7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the upcoming events post has planned. At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Patriot Club will host...
kswo.com
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
kswo.com
Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV & Boat Show is here! The show will begin Friday, February 3rd, and run through Sunday, February 5th. It will take place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors will have the latest models of new 2023 RV’s, boats, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and outdoor...
kswo.com
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
