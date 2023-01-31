LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman was injured in a crash, after the driver of the vehicle she was in lost control while driving on an icy roadway late Wednesday night. A report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says neither the driver or passenger were wearing their seatbelts when they crashed just east of Duncan in Stephens County at about 9 p.m.

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO