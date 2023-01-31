ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB

Altus AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s called the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) program. Its goal is to improve physical and mental performance of men and woman serving the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base. CRAFT provides personal wellness improvement plans for the performance...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the murder of Tyre Nichols. Lawton’s NAACP President said no one should have to experience this kind of treatment from those that should be protecting them. “Not any person should...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawsuit filed over structural issues at airport facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are detailing allegations of neglect during a construction project that the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport claims led to structural issues in one of its new facilities. The airport’s governing board has filed the suit against the seven construction companies involved in the construction...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day

Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

James Taylor resigns from FISTA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - James Taylor, the now-former Director of the FISTA Innovation Park here in Lawton, has resigned effective immediately. Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. In a statement about his resignation, The Trust authority said they will continue...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LATS running altered schedule due to weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday. LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes. The press release...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Woman injured in Stephens Co. wreck blamed on ice

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman was injured in a crash, after the driver of the vehicle she was in lost control while driving on an icy roadway late Wednesday night. A report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says neither the driver or passenger were wearing their seatbelts when they crashed just east of Duncan in Stephens County at about 9 p.m.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Family of Shane Chockpoyah speaks about his murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve who was later identified as Shane Chockpoyah. Chockpoyah’s alleged killer is currently in custody on a second degree murder charge. Chockpoyah was the only child of Rose and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Weather tips

Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff. Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge to host Annual Pie Auction. The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of SW 20th St at 1:15 Tuesday morning.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire early this morning in Lawton. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Sill Blvd. Residents evacuated the home and called 911 after seeing fire above their fireplace between the first and second floor. The fire...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and the Lawton FFA are preparing to host their annual Pie Auction fundraising event. 7News spoke with Maddie Mueller, the Lawton FFA President, about what the community can expect and how it impacts the organization. The Pie Auction begins at noon...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27. The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Winter weather driving safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While experts recommend staying off the roads during these cold temperatures, not everyone can guarantee a day of working from home, so it’s important we remember what to do when driving. The smallest amount of ice can create hazardous road conditions, especially when not everyone...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is beginning their valentine’s day festivities a little early this year. 7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the upcoming events post has planned. At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Patriot Club will host...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
DAVIDSON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV & Boat Show is here! The show will begin Friday, February 3rd, and run through Sunday, February 5th. It will take place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors will have the latest models of new 2023 RV’s, boats, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and outdoor...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family home deemed total loss after fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy