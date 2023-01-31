ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Viewing of 50,000-year-old green comet at RHIT

By Molly Cummings, Sky Christian
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
MARION, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee

WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip […]
VINCENNES, IN
Florida Today

Green comet will pass Earth. Here's how and when you can see it

No. It's not the latest Marvel superhero to get signed to a movie deal. On Feb. 1-2, Comet C/2022 E3 or Comet ZTF or the "Green Comet,” will make its closest pass by the Earth and thus will be visible to the naked eye. The comet, discovered less than a year ago, is currently visible with telescopes and other visual aids in the constellation Draco. By the end of the month, it should be visible near Polaris, more commonly called the North Star. And if you want catch a glimpse of ZTF for yourself, gaze north after sunset and look for the green haze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
GEORGIA STATE
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead, 1 injured in semi vs van crash on US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open. Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy