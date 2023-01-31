Viewing of 50,000-year-old green comet at RHIT

Related
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee
WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip […]
Green comet will pass Earth. Here's how and when you can see it
No. It's not the latest Marvel superhero to get signed to a movie deal. On Feb. 1-2, Comet C/2022 E3 or Comet ZTF or the "Green Comet,” will make its closest pass by the Earth and thus will be visible to the naked eye. The comet, discovered less than a year ago, is currently visible with telescopes and other visual aids in the constellation Draco. By the end of the month, it should be visible near Polaris, more commonly called the North Star. And if you want catch a glimpse of ZTF for yourself, gaze north after sunset and look for the green haze.
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Earth prepares for a close encounter with the ‘Green Comet;’ not seen since the Stone Age
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. The dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years.
How to watch the rare green comet whiz past Earth tonight
Tonight (Feb. 1), the green comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will make its closest approach to Earth since the age of the Neanderthals. Here's how to view it.
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
1 dead, 1 injured in semi vs van crash on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open. Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the […]
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
Watch: Green comet makes closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years and you still have time to catch a glimpse
An impressive time-lapse video recorded in the Deep South shows the newly-discovered “green comet" that has made its closest approach to Earth in about 50,000 years.
The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster: How NASA honored the astronauts with a memorial on Mars
It's been 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board in a disaster that marked one of our space program's darkest days.
Family displaced after apartment fire on 19th street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A family has been displaced after an apartment fire in Greenwood Manor. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:14 p.m. of a multi-occupancy fire in the 2000 block of S. 19th Street at the Greenwood Manor apartments. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames […]
‘I got a baby on the way’: Video shows police save alleged burglar who was shot by homeowner
Body camera video shows the heroic efforts of three police officers who saved the life of a suspected burglar after he was shot by a Florida homeowner.
