Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
Related
WMTW
Mercy Hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5M for deadly misdiagnosis
PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County civil jury on Wednesday awarded $6.5 million to the family of a 25-year-old man who died from Lyme disease in 2017 after an incorrect diagnosis. The family of Pete Smith sued NorthernLight Mercy Hospital of Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John...
mainepublic.org
CMP parent company to fund sustainability-oriented position, scholarship at USM
The Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine is creating an endowed professorship and student scholarship focused on sustainability and climate change. The initiative will be funded through a $1.2 million gift from the Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the parent company of Central Maine...
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't': Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more...
WPFO
Jury awards $6.5M to Maine family for wrongful death, negligent misdiagnosis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Cumberland County jury on Wednesday reportedly ordered Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John Henson, to pay $6.5 million to the family of a man who died as the result of a negligent misdiagnosis. Peter Smith was 25 years old in June...
mainepublic.org
Warming centers set up across Maine in preparation for frigid cold
The Maine Emergency Management Agency reports that 68 warming centers across the state will be open for residents to escape the dangerous cold and wind chills this weekend. Margaret Cushing of the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency says towns are very concerned, not only for unhoused residents but also for the elderly or families whose older homes are not well heated.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston-based credit union announces in-house promotion
Maine Family Federal Credit Union has promoted a new assistant vice president of mortgages and member business lending from within the firm. Shantel Fournier will oversee the credit union's mortgage and business lending divisions and processes in this role. She is native to the Lewiston and Auburn area, where she started with Maine Family FCU as a teller in 2016. Before this promotion, she was the mortgage loan originator.
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
WPFO
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WMTW
Maine non-profit says social media algorithms are silencing their message
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine nonprofit says social media algorithms are silencing their message. In a fast-paced world of "likes" and "going viral," the group says they are struggling to keep up. It could end up showing the struggles Maine families are facing. The Portland-based nonprofit "Birth Roots" helps...
Development plan could bring 800 new housing units to Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Maine — This past week, a 10-year 800-unit housing development plan was proposed for Portland's West Bayside neighborhood. Port Property announced in a news release on Jan. 25 its "Master Development Plan" that would build seven new buildings consisting of 200 affordable housing units and 600 market-rate units.
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
mainepublic.org
State council backs the creation of a new rail trail between Auburn and Portland
The state’s Portland to Auburn Rail Use Advisory Council this month voted to recommend that 26.5 miles of the state-owned Berlin Subdivision rail corridor from Portland to Auburn be converted to an interim bike and pedestrian trail. Seven of 13 council members approve of the move and 86% of...
mainepublic.org
New play presents a melding of Cuba and Maine, explored through food and family ties
On the last day of rehearsals for the Portland Stage production of Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas, director Sally Wood was going through some last-minute blocking with the actors. The name of the play comes from two pastries invented by the protagonist, Bea, a Cuban-American baker from Miami who...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine
One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
Comments / 0