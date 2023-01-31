ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainepublic.org

CMP parent company to fund sustainability-oriented position, scholarship at USM

The Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine is creating an endowed professorship and student scholarship focused on sustainability and climate change. The initiative will be funded through a $1.2 million gift from the Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the parent company of Central Maine...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick

The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainepublic.org

Warming centers set up across Maine in preparation for frigid cold

The Maine Emergency Management Agency reports that 68 warming centers across the state will be open for residents to escape the dangerous cold and wind chills this weekend. Margaret Cushing of the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency says towns are very concerned, not only for unhoused residents but also for the elderly or families whose older homes are not well heated.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston-based credit union announces in-house promotion

Maine Family Federal Credit Union has promoted a new assistant vice president of mortgages and member business lending from within the firm. Shantel Fournier will oversee the credit union's mortgage and business lending divisions and processes in this role. She is native to the Lewiston and Auburn area, where she started with Maine Family FCU as a teller in 2016. Before this promotion, she was the mortgage loan originator.
LEWISTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine

One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME

