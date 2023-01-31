ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsu.edu

FSU’s Opening Nights to present an array of performances in February

Throughout February, Opening Nights at Florida State University will present numerous performances and cultural and educational events that represent theatre, the written word, music and dance, several of which honor and celebrate Black History Month. “Multicultural representation is essential to our mission, and it gives us great joy to celebrate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsu.edu

Faculty and Staff Briefs January 2023

Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individual faculty and staff members across campus. Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize accomplishments and provide a space where honors, awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsu.edu

Continuous Improvement & Training Changes

This message has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff, for distribution to all Deans, Directors, and Department Heads. We are excited to announce changes in the office formerly known as Training and Organizational Development. Over the last year,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsu.edu

FSU psychologist receives $3.7 million grant to combat anxiety in older adults with Alzheimer’s, cognitive impairment

For the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, or mild cognitive impairment, anxiety is often an accompanying challenge. A Florida State University psychologist has received a five-year, $3.7 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to study intervention techniques that aim to combat anxiety in these groups and improve quality of life.
fsu.edu

FSU experts available for American Heart Month

February is a time to think about matters of the heart. That includes heart health. The American Heart Association sponsors “American Heart Month” every February to promote good cardiovascular health. Understanding the risk factors of heart disease and how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle goes a long way toward improving quality of life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy