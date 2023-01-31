Read full article on original website
Go Blue Ridge
WYN is celebrating national Mentor Month
The Western Youth Network (WYN) celebrated National Mentoring Month by highlighting the work their mentors do in Watauga and Avery counties. Through their mentoring program, WYN helps youth between the ages of 6 and 17 who need extra support and guidance. The organization has been hard at work to show appreciation for the mentors and spread awareness about the amazing work they do. WYN celebrated the month with a variety of initiatives and events, encouraging the youth to become more engaged with the program and the mentors. National Mentoring Month has helped to bring attention to the work of WYN’s mentors and the importance of mentorship in our communities. This month has been an opportunity to build awareness and support for the mentoring program and to thank the mentors for their ongoing dedication to helping the youth in Watauga and Avery counties.
Go Blue Ridge
ASU Faculty Senate met to discuss the Hickory Campus and other projects
Appalachian State University's Faculty Senate met on Jan. 23 at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom to receive reports on the Hickory Campus, rising costs for students and community members, athletic transfer portal planning and strategic plans for university programs. The Provost presented figures of current and...
Go Blue Ridge
NRLP is seeking donations for their "Round-Up" Program
In the High Country, the highest monthly electric bills tend to coincide with the cold winter months, which can be hard for residents struggling to make ends meet. Each year, Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power (NRLP), a nonprofit utility serving Boone and the surrounding areas, invites customers to support local families through its Good Neighbor Round Up Program. “With the cold winters we face each year in the mountains, heating and electricity can be a challenge to local families in need. You’d be surprised how a few extra cents per month can add up and help a neighbor who’s fallen on hard times. The Good Neighbor Round Up Program is a great way to make a big difference in the lives of others in our community,” said NRLP General Manager Ed Miller. Currently, about 500 customers participate in the program, according to NRLP. The generosity of these individuals and many others has provided assistance to over 400 neighbors in need since the program’s conception, raising a total of $45,128.45 in relief funds. Donations made to the Good Neighbor Round Up Program are held in a trust account established by NRLP, and the utility is responsible for disbursing the funds. Hospitality House assists by identifying customers in need and determining who will receive relief funds.
Go Blue Ridge
Appstate Online Programs recognized by the U.S. News &World Report
Appalachian State University continues to make its mark as one of the top U.S. colleges and universities for best online bachelor’s programs. According to the “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings released this month by U.S. News & World Report, App State rose 26 positions to place at No. 85 out of 359 schools for online bachelor’s programs.
Go Blue Ridge
Ashe County Celebrates local Deputy
Ashe County recently celebrated the annual achievement awards, with Deputy Jacob Bledsoe earning the title of Best Police Officer. The Ashe Post & Times honored Deputy Bledsoe for his work in keeping the community safe and secure. The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have Deputy Bledsoe as part...
Go Blue Ridge
Culprit in the August King Street Shooting turned himself in
On Monday, January 30, 2023, Malik Keyshawn Gibbs of Damascus Church Road in Wilkesboro, turned himself in to the Boone Police Department for his involvement in a shooting on West King Street in Boone on August 21, of last year. According to the Boone Police Department, the shooting occurred around...
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga County recently purchased land for new Emergency Service Centers
Watauga County has approved the purchase of two pieces of land to construct a new emergency services center. The two parcels of property, purchased from Markovich Properties, Inc. and located on U.S. Highway 421, will house a multi-facility complex that will include a 911 consolidated dispatch center, Emergency Management Services and Operations Center, and medic base. The new facility will be funded by a $2.7 million grant and will serve to meet the ongoing and future demands of the county's emergency services. The new medic base will help to improve response times of ambulance services, in line with the county's study of facility and unit locations. The existing 911 dispatch center was constructed prior to the implementation of consolidated dispatch, and the new facility will allow for upgraded services. Construction on the new emergency services center is set to begin soon.
Go Blue Ridge
Ashe County Sheriff's Office Arrests Drug Trafficker
On January 10th, Ashe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested 24-year-old Jonathon T. Tatum II of Boone, North Carolina for four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the ACSO Narcotics Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, and...
