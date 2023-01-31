Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
High-ranking Russian officials are defecting. This man is aiding them
Vladimir Osechkin has become the champion of a growing number of high-level Russian officials defecting to the West, emboldened and disgruntled by the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. He now lives under police protection.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths
Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Ukraine enters uncharted territory with request to investigate Russian cyberattacks as war crimes
Ukrainian officials are breaking new ground — and possibly reshaping the future of cyberwarfare — as they seek to convince the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to investigate whether certain Russian cyberattacks could constitute war crimes. Cyberattacks have increasingly become a part of modern warfare in recent years, and have been repeatedly used by Russian forces amid…
Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes
As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
New top Russian general obsesses over troop appearance in Ukraine while army suffers heavy losses
Gen. Valery Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin after the latter served just three months in his role as the top military official in Russia's command structure.
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
Russia reacts to US, Germany tank deliveries to Ukraine: 'Direct involvement in the conflict'
Russia on Thursday responded to President Biden's decision to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and accused it of "direct involvement in the conflict."
Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine
North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.
The US is taking aim at Wagner, the only Russian force seemingly having any success in Ukraine, with crippling sanctions
Wagner's limited gains in eastern Ukraine have come at a high cost and triggered rifts between the mercenary group and the Russian military.
Washington Examiner
France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Nearly 100 Russian Soldiers Blown Up in Makiivka Strike: Report
BBC News Russian reported a higher death toll from Ukraine's New Year's Day strike on Russian-occupied Makiivka than Moscow had officially given.
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters in 30 Minutes: Military
Ukraine says the helicopters were destroyed by anti-aircraft missiles during the first half-hour of January 24, the 11-month anniversary of the war.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: France to send extra howitzers; military casualties from both sides ‘total 200,000’
Western official at military briefing says similar number of people killed and wounded on each side
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
