ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
The Hill

Ukraine enters uncharted territory with request to investigate Russian cyberattacks as war crimes

Ukrainian officials are breaking new ground — and possibly reshaping the future of cyberwarfare — as they seek to convince the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to investigate whether certain Russian cyberattacks could constitute war crimes. Cyberattacks have increasingly become a part of modern warfare in recent years, and have been repeatedly used by Russian forces amid…
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy