WYFF4.com

Deputies identifies barricaded suspect who K9 stabbed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responds to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to an officer involved shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial

We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC

