WYFF4.com
Deputies identifies barricaded suspect who K9 stabbed in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
Victim in murder-suicide identified
The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
Second arrest made following shooting during Greer car break-in
A second person has been charged in connection with the January shooting of a man who confronted a suspect after his vehicle was broken into.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to an officer involved shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has...
FOX Carolina
Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department take person in custody in cases of 'prank' that damaged cars
Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, said on Thursday that someone is in custody in the case of a "prank" that had damaged cars. Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday about reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects being embedded in what looks like normal roadway debris — cardboard, rubber, paper, etc.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Upstate home left one wounded
The suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in the Upstate that left one person wounded, is now behind bars. 19 year old, Jeffrey Tykei (Tie-Key) Dodd of Greer was arrested Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges and a principal is on leave after reports that he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
FOX Carolina
Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial
We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
WLOS.com
Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
