3 San Joaquin Sheriff's Office employees placed on leave after arrest of correctional officer
STOCKTON, Calif. — The investigation into a San Joaquin County Sheriff's correctional officer accused of possessing a controlled substance that he intended to sell and illegally possessing an assault rifle has widened, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced in a video statement released Thursday. Withrow says three sheriff's office employees, including...
Tracy Police Department release audio, video of officer shooting teenager
TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department released edited body camera footage, a 911 call audio and video from a nearby home showing what led up to an officer shooting a 17-year-old, Friday. Officials with the department released multiple angles of video, including officer worn body camera footage, Ring...
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
Burglars ransack helitack base stealing $50k in firefighting, aviation and forestry equipment
SONORA, Calif. — A costly burglary at a Tuolumne County helitack base has left the rural community without some firefighting, aviation and forestry equipment. Law enforcement officials are searching for the burglar or burglars accused of breaking into the Bald Mountain Helitak Base. The heliport, located within the Stanislaus National Forest, is roughly 20 miles northeast of the town of Sonora.
