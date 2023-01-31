Stream Realty Partners opened a downtown Fort Lauderdale office, marking the Dallas-based commercial real estate firm’s expansion to South Florida and the state. The brokerage and development firm set up its five-member office on Tuesday at 501 East Las Olas Boulevard. Stream aims to expand its development, leasing and investment sales, as well as construction and property management services statewide, according to a Stream news release. The firm poached Greg Katz and three other Newmark staff members, plus one staffer from global media company TIME, for its Florida team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO