therealdeal.com
How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate
While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
therealdeal.com
Here are the real estate policies to watch in Hochul’s budget
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a $227 billion state budget plan aimed at ramping up housing production through zoning changes and tax incentives. The budget proposal elaborates on Hochul’s previously announced “New York Compact” establishing three-year housing targets for every city, town and village in the state. It also pitches incentives for office-to-residential conversions and an extension for projects that vested under the now-expired 421a tax break.
therealdeal.com
From California to New York, YIMBYism is going mainstream
A red and white “PARK YOUR FLEET” sign at a defunct Harlem gas station airs the frustration of a developer who just missed a pivot in the long fight to build more housing in America. In January, Bruce Teitelbaum opened a truck depot on a West 145th Street...
therealdeal.com
Chicagoland new home sales slide to lowest level since 2010
New home sales in the Chicago area took their biggest hit since the depths of the Great Recession. In the 10-county Chicago metropolitan area, builders sold 677 homes in the fourth quarter of 2022, the lowest number in 12 years, Crain’s reported. Schaumburg-based homebuilder consultancy Tracy Cross & Associates said that’s the lowest quarterly sales figure since the final frame of 2010, when the same number of new homes sold.
therealdeal.com
Stream Realty expands to South Florida, poaches Newmark team
Stream Realty Partners opened a downtown Fort Lauderdale office, marking the Dallas-based commercial real estate firm’s expansion to South Florida and the state. The brokerage and development firm set up its five-member office on Tuesday at 501 East Las Olas Boulevard. Stream aims to expand its development, leasing and investment sales, as well as construction and property management services statewide, according to a Stream news release. The firm poached Greg Katz and three other Newmark staff members, plus one staffer from global media company TIME, for its Florida team.
