Two men killed in Waffle House parking lot when bullets spray car, Louisiana cops say

Two men were found dead in a car outside of a Waffle House following an early morning shooting, Louisiana police told news outlets.

A shooter began firing at a vehicle with two men inside around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the Waffle House at 10439 Reiger Road, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies told WAFB. The shooter fled the scene, according to the outlet.

The restaurant is just off Interstate 10, which runs through southeast Baton Rouge.

The two men killed were identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson , WBRZ reported. The men were pronounced dead on the scene when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

“ Waffle House is cooperating with the local law enforcement agency actively investigating this incident,” Njeri Boss, a restaurant spokesperson, told The Advocate. “Because the investigation is ongoing, we are deferring all questions regarding it to that agency.”

Photos of the shooting obtained by The Advocate show a car with more than 20 bullet holes in the side doors and windows. The attack is believed to be targeted, deputies told the outlet.

Police have not publicly released the name of a suspect in connection with the shooting.

