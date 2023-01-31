ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
The Windows Club

How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet

Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
TechCrunch

Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall

“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
techaiapp.com

Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools

A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
UC Daily Campus

Life without social media

Everything seems to revolve around social media. When I meet new people, the first thing they ask after small talk is “What’s your Snap?” or “What’s your Instagram?” It always comes as a surprise when I tell them that I do not have any sort of social media. They look at me in disbelief for a few seconds, then ask if I can give them my phone number. When I agree, I rarely ever hear back from them, making my experience in finding new friends difficult.
healthcaredive.com

FTC orders GoodRx to stop sharing users’ health data with advertisers, issues $1.5M fine

The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing GoodRx for sharing users’ sensitive health information with advertisers, in the agency’s first enforcement action under the Health Breach Notification Rule. The FTC filed an order with the Department of Justice on Wednesday that would prohibit GoodRx from sharing user health data...

