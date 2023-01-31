ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
pethelpful.com

17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All

Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker

Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
DogTime

Abandoned Dog Found Wandering With Heartfelt Note From Houseless Mom Reunited With Family

An abandoned dog wandering around Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a note attached to her collar, has been reunited with her family. Abandoned Dog Found With Note From Houseless Mom McKamey Animal Center shared the sad story of the abandoned dog on Facebook recently. In the initial post, the shelter stated that the pup, named Lilo, had […] The post Abandoned Dog Found Wandering With Heartfelt Note From Houseless Mom Reunited With Family appeared first on DogTime.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thewildest.com

30-Day Challenge: Teach Your Dog These 5 House Rules

Considering just how many 30-day challenges exist to test people, it’s safe to assume that self-imposed deadlines help us meet our #goals. So why not apply that theory to training your new dog? It may feel as though it goes against every fiber of your being to order around a wide-eyed pup, but if you don’t set boundaries, you can bet they will push them. Read on for five house rules you can teach your new pet in their first month home. No pressure, though. Every dog is different, and yours might need more time to hit their milestones.
TODAY.com

20 Groundhog Day jokes that you'll want to tell over and over

February 2 is no laughing matter if you're counting on Punxsutawney Phil for a favorable weather prediction, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few Groundhog Day jokes in the meantime. Whether you're hoping for warmer temps or fine to withstand six more weeks of winter, Groundhog Day is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
seventeen.com

What Does "X" Mean in Text?

P.O.V: You're texting your crush to see if they'd want to hang out after school, and they hit you back with "Sure, see you later x." You instantly feel butterflies because they agreed to spend some time with you, but then feel a wave of confusion because of the random "x" they included at the end of their message. What does "x" mean in text, and is it a good thing?
E! News

John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
HelloGiggles

HelloGiggles

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all friends here.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy