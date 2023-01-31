Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
247Sports
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
247Sports
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
247Sports
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
247Sports
UCLA Offers Somewhat of a Sleeper 2024 Power Forward
UCLA's Mick Cronin watched him one time last Saturday and then offered the 6-8, 2024 power forward Sebastian Rancik from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra a scholarship...
247Sports
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
247Sports
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
247Sports
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
247Sports
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
247Sports
Luke Goode available to play at Iowa: 'I'm really confident with where I'm at right now'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward Luke Goode practiced on Thursday and will be in uniform and available to play Saturday at Iowa, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Friday. Goode, a sophomore, has missed the entire season as he recovers from foot surgery following an injury he suffered...
247Sports
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
Ohio State continuing to dive into portal; how things look for West, Bolden; Frye’s second year; and more...
Ohio State continuing to dive into the portal; how things look for Buckeyes with Bryce West, KJ Bolden; Justin Frye’s second year; and more...
247Sports
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
247Sports
College football recruiting: An early look at the top 25 classes for 2024
The 2023 recruiting cycle is largely in the books with National Signing Day in the past, but it is never too early to look at 2024. The tw0-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are off to a blazing start. They are the leaders so far in the 2024 rankings from the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis
Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
Tommy Lloyd wants to see Tubelis get more credit
Azuolas Tubelis has been one of the best players in the country this season and for maybe the first time all year, head coach Tommy Lloyd took time to make sure that Tubelis is getting the credit he deserves. “The most quiet 19 I’ve ever seen,” Lloyd said. “He is...
247Sports
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Michigan basketball never trails, Hunter Dickinson scores 26 to spark victory over Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team never trailed as it beat Ohio State, 77-69, on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines were led by Hunter Dickinson, who was nearly unstoppable in the post and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 13 and eight while holding Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State’s leading scorer, to a 4-for-14 afternoon from the field. That defensive effort contributed to the Buckeyes shooting 41% from the floor.
