Fired Google worker’s ‘day in the life’ TikTok shows her being laid off

A fired Google employee’s emotion-wracked “day in the life” video on TikTok went viral as it captured her heartbreak after she found out she was one of 12,000 workers laid off by the tech giant earlier this week. Nicole Tsai, a Southern California-based TikTok “vlogger,” breaks down in tears in the video as she narrates “a day in my life getting laid off at Google.” “So I woke up to this really ominous text from my boss and I honestly had no idea what it was going to be about so I called her the minute I woke up and saw...
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...

