Read full article on original website
Related
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Fired Google worker’s ‘day in the life’ TikTok shows her being laid off
A fired Google employee’s emotion-wracked “day in the life” video on TikTok went viral as it captured her heartbreak after she found out she was one of 12,000 workers laid off by the tech giant earlier this week. Nicole Tsai, a Southern California-based TikTok “vlogger,” breaks down in tears in the video as she narrates “a day in my life getting laid off at Google.” “So I woke up to this really ominous text from my boss and I honestly had no idea what it was going to be about so I called her the minute I woke up and saw...
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
CNET
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Comments / 0