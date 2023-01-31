ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea2gP_0kXdgoIR00

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005915/en/

The JuLi Connect offers a sleek, compact counter-top system with plumbing conveniently housed within available cabinets (Photo: Business Wire)

“All SmartSoda offerings are based on the proven health benefits of alkaline water,” explained SmartSoda CEO, Lior Shafir. “That’s only part of why JuLi Connect delivers a great innovative alternative solution to traditional soda for offices, convenience stores, and restaurants. Today’s consumers expect more from their beverages and JuLi Connect delivers. Users can customize their drink choices from a portfolio of over 20 delicious all-natural flavors and a range of functional wellness shots that support energy, Immunity, relaxation, and focus. And easy-to-use tech-enabled management tools that support installation, maintenance, and servicing support – all from a smart phone app supported by a full dashboard and connectivity.”

The JuLi Connect system allows users to mix and match flavors and functional shots of their choice to create endless options of healthy beverages. Every SmartSoda beverage starts with vitamin infused alkaline water and allows users to mix up to three flavors or enhancements per single beverage. Additionally, users can customize carbonation levels to their preference.

“The real benefit of our JuLi Connect system is that it not only offers a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional sodas, but it can also represent a real cost-savings for our commercial customers,” added SmartSoda Co-Founder and Chairman, Julia Solooki. “It’s a better value by far than other comparable dispensers. And it’s certainly more affordable and environmentally friendly than stocking bottled and canned beverages. In fact, the JuLi Connect contributes to our corporate goal of reducing the use of 2.3 billion plastic bottles by 2027.”

About SmartSoda

SmartSoda is a revolutionary wellness beverage platform featuring clean, functional ingredients. Crafted with alkaline water serving up 21 flavors, and offering dispensing options to the food service industry, c-stores, and workplaces. Presently, the company is Pre-IPO. Smart Soda has offices in the UK and Canada and is positioned for massive expansion — both globally and locally. SmartSoda works with fortune 500 companies, sold to corp office, C-stores and restaurants. The products are available through the largest foodservice companies and distributors.

Visit https://smartsoda.com/juli-connect/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005915/en/

CONTACT: Chris Miller

330.842.7443

cmiller@thisismabl.comLior Shafir

760.859.7211

lior@smartsoda.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.

PUB: 01/31/2023 01:30 PM/DISC: 01/31/2023 01:32 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Amarie M.

Customers can return Amazon products at Staples

According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).
Consumer Reports.org

Best Coffee Makers of 2023

For many people, there’s no better way to start the day than with a great cup of coffee. But today’s coffee makers do far more than brew a pot of joe. Some grind beans, others froth milk for lattes and macchiatos, and a few even brew iced coffee.
The Associated Press

Right Lane Industries Announces Agreement to Acquire the Rear Discharge Mixer Businesses of McNeilus and London Machinery Inc. from Oshkosh Corporation

DODGE CENTER, Minn. & LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Right Lane Industries (“Right Lane”) announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire London Machinery, Inc. and the Rear Discharge Mixer business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, “RDM” or the “Business”) from Oshkosh Corporation. The acquisition, which is expected to close near the end of February, includes all rear discharge concrete mixer operations of the seller, including the iconic Bridgemaster brand, but does not include any of the McNeilus-branded refuse or front discharge mixer product lines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006064/en/ The London and McNeilus brands, with 171 years of combined heritage, will continue to serve the concrete industry under the leadership of industry veteran Bob Monchamp with the existing team remaining in place. The acquisition will be seamless for customers, who will continue to interface with their existing contacts at the Business to purchase the premier concrete mixers and OEM aftermarket parts and service. RDM will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario, with an R&D and support facility in Dodge Center, MN, and provide aftermarket parts to customers globally.
TechCrunch

AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch

The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Birdeye Goes Global, Acquires Australia-based Cube Online

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Birdeye, the leading all-in-one digital customer experience platform, announced the acquisition of Cube Online (Cube), Australia’s leading customer experience platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005115/en/ Birdeye CEO Naveen Gupta (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dexlevo’s GOURI Symposium and Brand Event at IMCAS 2023

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Dexlevo, a company specializing in aesthetic medical devices, successfully held a symposium dedicated to its exclusive product, ‘GOURI’, at the IMCAS World Congress 2023 in Paris. IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Science), held from Jan 26 th to Jan 28 th in Paris, France, is one of the world’s three major aesthetics anti-aging societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005935/en/ GOURI Booth at IMCAS Paris 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ronovo Surgical Emerges with $50M+ to Accelerate Paradigm Shift Towards Intelligent Robotic Laparoscopy

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- One of the fastest growing companies in the global robotic and digital surgery space, Ronovo Surgical recently announced successful closing of new financing to accelerate its vision of broad, cross-specialty adoption of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS). The latest round of financing arms Ronovo with more than $50M raised since 2020. Led by LongRiver Investments (LRI), this round garnered continued support from existing investors – Lilly Asia Ventures, Vivo Capital, Matrix Partners China and GGV Capital – with CEC Capital acting as exclusive financial advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005027/en/ Carina™ RAS Platform empowers surgeons to build upon their foundation in laparoscopy and continue to hone their craft. Designed to flatten the learning curve for RAS, Carina is designed to enable more laparoscopic procedures to be done robotically. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Box Wine! The Best Box Wines in 2023!

Reverse Wine Snob reveals all the best box wines and which ones to buy now!. Box wine has a bad rap, and unfortunately a lot of it is deserved. There are way too many producers out there solely using the box to keep their costs as low as possible – including filling it with the cheapest wine possible. Bad wine is bad wine, no matter how cheap it is and the format it comes in!
TechCrunch

Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally

This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.
The Associated Press

Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JANUARY 27 - FEBRUARY 2, 2023. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP...
NEW YORK STATE
blufashion.com

Buying Shoes Online

If you wanted a new pair of shoes, you trudged off to a department store, tried on several pairs, settled on one (or a dozen), and took your purchases home with you that day. Lately, more and more people are breaking with tradition and buying shoes online. In part, this is because we’ve become busier, but mostly because we now have access to brands, designers, styles, and sizes that we were unable to find in our local shoe stores.
NBC News

9 best countertop dishwashers for 2023

If you are tormented by the hours you spend in the kitchen hand-washing your tableware but don’t have the space for a full-size built-in dishwasher, a portable countertop model may be a great alternative. Most range in price from $200 to $350 and can be purchased at retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot or directly through Amazon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vice

How to Make a Damn Fine Cup of Coffee

You want to learn. The VICE Guide can teach you. There are so many factors that go into brewing coffee that it can feel daunting. Like sommeliers analyzing every single aspect of a wine, the experts who serve your java are trained to look for the little things that can make or break a good cup of coffee. But there’s a long-held secret that Big Coffee™ doesn’t want you to know: It’s actually not that hard to make an awesome cup of joe. Yes, the baristas at your fave cafe might know about evaluating espresso crema composition, calculating TDS (total dissolved solids), and reading complicated flavor profile maps, but to be honest, that’s just not stuff you need to master in order to make a very dank cup.
marketplace.org

The advent of ChatGPT creates demand for software to detect its use

You know Newton’s third law? The one that says for every action in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction? Well, the same might be said for business. In late November, the company OpenAI launched ChatGPT, the free (at least during the current research phase) artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that has become famous — or infamous, in some circles — for its ability to quickly generate essays or any kind of writing. Now, many students are using that technology to do their homework, and school districts are seeking software to detect whether that homework has been created by AI.
bungalower

Formaggio and Friends cheese shop set to open shop this weekend

A new cheese shop is opening in the Fort Gatlin Plaza this weekend. Formaggio and Friends (Instagram | Facebook) is a new cheese and wine market opening at 4745 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] this Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. The new shop features a selection of curated, cut cheese and...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy