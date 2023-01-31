ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy to open Glendale location

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHItt_0kXdgi0500

A Glendale site will be among three new Valley locations for Over Easy in 2023.

The local breakfast restaurant will open in Glendale, Chandler and Tempe.

The Glendale location, at 6728 W. Deer Valley Road, is scheduled to open in late summer, according to a news release. With these additions, there will be 14 Over Easy locations throughout Arizona, including Flagstaff.

All three new locations will offer indoor and outdoor patio seating.

The Over Easy team will hire dozens of employees at each location for full-time and part-time positions, ranging from hosts and servers to managers and cooks. Click here to learn more about employment opportunities.

Over Easy has been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Best Thing I Ever Ate,” and Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale. Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Salad and Go opening in San Tan Valley Feb. 4

Salad and Go opens this Saturday, Feb. 4, in San Tan Valley at 1754 W. Hunt Highway. Established in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go is an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food with a mission “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all.”
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gift shop owner has passion for trinkets, Mesa

For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets. Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa. She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from...
MESA, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Phoenix Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Arizona

Phoenix Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Arizona. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Phoenix Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy