Goodyear, AZ

Police ID suspect killed in Goodyear officer-involved shooting

Goodyear Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU5XR_0kXdgh7M00

Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed Monday morning in Goodyear in an officer-involved shooting.

James Dopson, 29, was shot and killed by a Goodyear officer early Monday, Jan. 30, after he would not drop his weapon when police ordered him to do so, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 30, at an apartment complex at Centerra and Estrella Parkway. They found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. His identity has not been released.

The suspect fled on foot, and police said they saw him walking toward an occupied vehicle at 152 nd Drive and Van Buren.

“He did not comply with commands to stop and drop the gun and, at that time, one officer fired their duty weapon,” police said in a release. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m., and the West Valley Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, police said.

Authorities continue to look for a silver car that had at least two people in it at the 152 nd Drive and Van Buren intersection when the officer-involved shooting took place. Anyone with information is asked to call 623-349-6411.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the motive in the  1:30 a.m. shooting.

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

