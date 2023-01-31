ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9qZY_0kXdgLtU00

Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department.

Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to be officers.

MPD requests five fired officers be decertified

Over the past several years, Memphis’ police department and mayor have pushed to add hundreds of officers to the department’s ranks, offering signing bonuses and boosting salaries, and lowering college requirements to attract recruits.

Officials have said the city needs to get the MPD complement up to 2,500 officers. The actual number has fluctuated around 2,000.

Help wanted: Memphis Police Department

Gibbons praised the Memphis Police Department and the mayor for the action they’d taken in response to Nichols’ death, firing several officers and disbanding the special unit they served on.

But in an interview with WREG on Tuesday, he disagreed with some in the community who said the problem was a lack of adequate training or policies for officers.

“I don’t think it’s really a failure to adequately train officers. We have good training in the police department. And I don’t think it’s primarily the lack of policies. We have good policies for the police. A lot of the reforms that people are advocating have been adopted by the police department in the last couple years,” Gibbons said.

“I think this is a hiring failure. This is an example of individuals being hired to be police officers who never should’ve been police officers. They don’t have the values, the character, necessary to be in that kind of position. And I think we need to be careful in terms of hiring the right kind of people to be police officers, not people who just want the power of the gun and badge, but people who want to be public servants.”

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

Nichols was pepper-sprayed, beaten and kicked after running from a traffic stop in Hickory Hill toward his parent’s home the night of Jan. 7. He died three days later, severely injured in a hospital.

Five former Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Two more have been relieved of duty, along with two sheriff’s deputies. Three fire department employees who responded have also been fired.

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

Gibbons, who is a former district attorney general who works closely with police, said the vast majority of Memphis officers are disturbed and disappointed at the behavior of officers revealed in the Tyre Nichols videos.

“Frankly, they are embarrassed by what their fellow officers did,” Gibbons said.

State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, who also appeared on WREG Tuesday, agreed that hiring may be part of the problem, and said he was working on legislation to prevent officers with criminal records from transferring to another department.

However, he believes the bigger problem is the training, policies and culture of the city’s police force.

“The reality is, we need better policies and accountability and enforcement,” Pearson said. “If our training was so good, Tyre would be alive. We have a system rooted in white supremacy, rooted in the division of anti-Black racism.”

Looking deeper into complaints about MPD’s SCORPION Unit

The Memphis Police Department is 58% Black, The New York Times has reported. All five of the officers charged in the Tyre Nichols incident are Black, as was Nichols. One white officer has been relieved of duty, but not charged.

There was some good news to be shared on the law enforcement front in Memphis. Major violent crime — murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults — dropped 5.1% in Memphis in 2022 vs. the year before.

“We’re still way above where we were pre-pandemic. But at least it’s a decline, not an increase,” Gibbons said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Looking deeper into complaints about MPD’s SCORPION Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit may have been unknown to most Memphians, but those who say they had encounters with the special unit knew plenty about their tactics. WREG is trying to determine how many complaints have been filed against the unit, which included all five Memphis Police officers fired in the aftermath […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in double homicide in Green Bay arrested in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man accused of stabbing two women to death in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday in Mississippi County, Arkansas, police say. Richard Sotka Jr., 48, who is still being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, domestic […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WNTZ

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy