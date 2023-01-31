ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
QUINCY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Police Department Promotes Captain Robert Ciccolo to Superintendent of the Bureau of Administration and Technology

BPD Promotions: Captain Robert Ciccolo Promoted to the Rank of Superintendent. Captain Robert Ciccolo was recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent and will be assigned to the Bureau of Administration and Technology. Superintendent Ciccolo started with the Boston Police Department in 1983 as a Police Cadet and has risen the ranks over his thirty-nine-year career. We congratulate Superintendent Ciccolo and wish him the best in his new role.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?

WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
WOBURN, MA
94.3 WCYY

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
thequincysun.com

MassDOT Weather Advisory: Extreme Cold Temperatures Forecast Friday, Saturday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers of the extreme cold temperatures forecast across the Commonwealth on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. The National Weather Service warns that the negative 30 degree wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and strong northwest winds of 24 to 29 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph in some areas, could occur Friday afternoon and evening.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA

