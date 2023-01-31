Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie #mayorkoch
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Last night’s City of Quincy City Council meeting was expected to be a quick and for the most part uneventful meeting...
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Department Promotes Captain Robert Ciccolo to Superintendent of the Bureau of Administration and Technology
BPD Promotions: Captain Robert Ciccolo Promoted to the Rank of Superintendent. Captain Robert Ciccolo was recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent and will be assigned to the Bureau of Administration and Technology. Superintendent Ciccolo started with the Boston Police Department in 1983 as a Police Cadet and has risen the ranks over his thirty-nine-year career. We congratulate Superintendent Ciccolo and wish him the best in his new role.
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?
WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
thequincysun.com
MassDOT Weather Advisory: Extreme Cold Temperatures Forecast Friday, Saturday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers of the extreme cold temperatures forecast across the Commonwealth on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. The National Weather Service warns that the negative 30 degree wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and strong northwest winds of 24 to 29 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph in some areas, could occur Friday afternoon and evening.
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
