Read full article on original website
Related
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
He’s Back! Funny Guy Jim Breuer Brings Comedy To Hudson Valley For 2023
This year, though only a month and a few days in, has been full of pretty exciting announcements when it comes to entertainment and upcoming performances in the Hudson Valley. In early January we learned that we'd be getting one degree closer to Kevin Bacon when the Bacon Brothers make a stop in Goshen in June of this year.
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
What To Wear For The Arctic Blast Ripping Through the Hudson Valley
After what felt like the warmest January in history, Hudson Valley residents are hunkering down for an arctic blast heading their way. According to the National Weather Service parts of the Hudson Valley will be feeling the cold burn of winter with - 3-degree weather. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel something like -21 degrees across the Hudson Valley. Some spots in Ulster County are expected to experience a -40 degree wind chill.
Who Can Legally Declare You Dead in New York State?
I recently read a news article that shared info about a woman who was living in a nursing home. The nursing home thought that she had died, so they had a funeral home come and pick her up to get ready for her final services. When the mortician opened up...
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0