Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park
The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
Why There’s a Fireplace Inside This Poughkeepsie Tree
Here is the burning question. Why did someone place a fireplace in a random tree? I really hope no one decides to light this thing because it might just end in disaster. The Hudson Valley isn't short on strange sights. Here is one that we need to add to the list.
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
New York’s Groundhog Success Challenging Punxsutawney Phil
Meteorology is not an easy science. Being a TV weatherperson comes with the acceptance that you are going to be wrong a lot and people are going to criticize you. However, when you are the weather predicting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day, expectations may be a little lighter. That was until now.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Old Catskill Game Farm For Sale, Want to See What It Looks Like Today?
Remember the Catskill Game Farm? Of course you do! So many great memories were born following visits to the old farm in the 1970's, 80's and 90's. Ever think about going back to make new memories? Yes, I know the farm as we knew has been virtually abandoned for nearly 20 years but you can still go back.
Kiss To Release NY Recorded Historic Live Album – Were You There?
As an avid concert goer, I have attended my fair share of very memorable evenings of great rock n roll. They often live in my memory only and in the moment. Of course, now we have cell phones and youtube videos that allow us to relive these moments. But the in-arena sound is never as good as a professionally recorded live album or video. Very few things elicit a louder cheer than when a band says, "We are recording tonight."
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
The Powerball and the Mega Millions jackpots have been high but let's not forget that with just one scratch-off ticket, you could become a millionaire. According to the New York Lottery, these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you an instant millionaire.
