ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?

Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
WOODSTOCK, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park

The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
BROOKLYN, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Kiss To Release NY Recorded Historic Live Album – Were You There?

As an avid concert goer, I have attended my fair share of very memorable evenings of great rock n roll. They often live in my memory only and in the moment. Of course, now we have cell phones and youtube videos that allow us to relive these moments. But the in-arena sound is never as good as a professionally recorded live album or video. Very few things elicit a louder cheer than when a band says, "We are recording tonight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy