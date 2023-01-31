Read full article on original website
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
WMUR.com
22-year-old arrested after Hooksett crash involving New Hampshire state police cruiser, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — An Interstate 93 exit and a Hooksett Road were closed for several hours after a New Hampshire State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday night. The crash happened on Hooksett Road near the I-93 interchange just before 8 p.m. Police said a state trooper...
nbcboston.com
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
pureoldies1041.com
Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash
KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stealing XBOX in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 30-year-old man was arrested for petit larceny in Rutland. Police say they arrested Jacob R. Bachand, of Rutland, following an investigation into a reported larceny. On November 15, police were called to a home on Edgewood Drive for a reported theft. Following an investigation, police learned...
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
thepulseofnh.com
Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
WCAX
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile injured during fight in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified that a juvenile was being treated at Elliot at River’s Edge for a stab wound at around 7:15 p.m. Police say that a group of juvenile females had gotten...
WMUR.com
5-year-old flown to Boston hospital after fall from Manchester apartment window
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 5-year-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital Tuesday after falling from a third-story Manchester apartment building. Manchester fire officials said the boy fell from a window at 1436 Elm St. Firefighters were called to the building just before 2:30 p.m. They said they found...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
Hospital discharge papers for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard found in duffel bag
The family of a Ware man missing for more than a week is questioning why their father was discharged from a Massachusetts hospital only a day after being admitted for psychiatric evaluation. Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 22.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
NECN
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont
A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
