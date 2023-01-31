ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pureoldies1041.com

Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash

KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stealing XBOX in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 30-year-old man was arrested for petit larceny in Rutland. Police say they arrested Jacob R. Bachand, of Rutland, following an investigation into a reported larceny. On November 15, police were called to a home on Edgewood Drive for a reported theft. Following an investigation, police learned...
RUTLAND, VT
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile injured during fight in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified that a juvenile was being treated at Elliot at River’s Edge for a stab wound at around 7:15 p.m. Police say that a group of juvenile females had gotten...
MANCHESTER, VT
whdh.com

WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont

A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy