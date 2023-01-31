Read full article on original website
St. Louis reporter's hilarious and dreary take on month of February goes viral: ‘All the color is gone’
St. Louis reporter Kevin Killeen has once again gone viral for an absurd and existential segment explaining why February is the worst month of the year.
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
FOX2now.com
Renee Smith is the Queen of St. Louis Soul!
ST. LOUIS — Eat lunch and grab some coffee today on Studio STL. You will absolutely relish the beautiful voice of Renee Smith. She is known as the Queen of St. Louis soul and graces our studio with her sultry voice that puts you in a state of total bliss. She is clearly one of the most talented women and St. Louis is blessed to have her!
St. Louis Chef Bob Brazell's Weed Gummies Taste as Good as They Feel
The chef recently partnered with Sinse Cannabis to craft specialized gummies
‘February is the worst’ report from St. Louis goes viral
A radio station personality's famous February segment has been picked up by Fox News and run nationally. Kevin Killeen of St. Louis' KMOX has an annual February feature.
FOX2now.com
Highlighting the Black creatives in the Lou with Yoro Newson
ST. LOUIS – We all live like locals, so why not shop local and support those in our community who are excelling in their creativity?. St. Louis stylist, Yoro Newson, stopped by to highlight three entrepreneurs or what she has named them ‘Black Creatives in the Lou.’. Thursday...
edglentoday.com
Legendary Dancing "Beatle Bob" Concert Streak Ends At 9,439 Days
ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996. Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.
Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to St. Louis This Spring
Weezy F. Baby took to social media to announce the multi-city tour
The Darkness Haunted House Opens for 'My Bloody Valentine' Date Night
Romance comes in all forms
FOX2now.com
Wine Down Wednesday: The Wines to Keep You Warm!
ST. LOUIS — Warm heart, warm thoughts! That’s what we get from the full-bodied red wines! Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, gives her selections of the reds we could try this month, plus a whiskey we may like!
FOX2now.com
Get a close look at the beautiful costumes from Disney on Ice
ST. LOUIS – If you ever get a chance to go to a Disney on Ice show, please do. The performers are top-notch athletes, and they make their craft look so easy. Plus, the Disney music is always on point and did you ever wonder how those performers move in all those intricate costumes.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
FOX2now.com
Eat ice cream for breakfast at all six Clementine’s locations
ST. LOUIS – This Saturday’s breakfast is the best: ice cream!. It’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery celebrates with several new flavors that give a nod to our favorite breakfast cereals. Dress in your pj’s and pearls to get a...
FOX2now.com
Cake pops, charcuterie boards, and whiskey at Amy’s Cake Pop Shop
ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop speaks all the languages of love. For Valentine’s Day, you will want to sign up for their class. You will be greeted with a mocktail or cocktail (whiskey as well), then you will learn how to make charcuterie boards from Allison Schilling of STL Cheeseboards.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)
Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
FOX2now.com
Meet the Artists – Murals painted to bring hope, inspiration to students at site of deadly school shooting
ST. LOUIS – It has been a little more than three months since gunfire ripped through the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. Students recently returned to campus, but the healing isn’t finished yet. “Art That Heals” brought together local artists who painted...
stljewishlight.org
Do you know this Jewish St. Louisan? He lived an exciting and tumultuous life
The following is published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. During the mid-20th century, the St. Louis Institute of Music played an active role in musical education in the St. Louis area. Before merging with the Community Music School to form the Saint Louis Conservatory and Schools for the Arts (CASA) in 1974, the institute was one of many music schools operating across the US that offered formal training and education in music. The institute’s faculty and students were drawn from local St. Louisans and even abroad. Dr. Leo Sirota, a Ukrainian-born, Jewish pianist, was one such professor who had lived an exciting and tumultuous life.
3 LGBTQ bars in The Grove receive threats from unknown caller
ST. LOUIS — An unknown caller threatened to shoot up three LGBTQ bars in The Grove in St. Louis over the weekend. Rehab, Just John and PRISM STL all received disturbing calls between Saturday night and Sunday morning from someone threatening to harm staff and their patrons and shoot up the establishments.
