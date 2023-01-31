Since graduating in 2014, Fr. Charles Warren, often thinks back on just how impactful his time as a Duhawk was. “One of the biggest reasons that ‘Father’ shows up in front of my name is because of Loras College.” As Fr. Warren navigated his Loras experience, he felt his heart being called to love in a way he hadn’t considered before. There were countless faculty, staff, and classmates that helped guide Fr. Warren during his time as a student; but there were three lay classmates, outside of the seminary, that impacted Fr. Warren most through their hard work and spirituality. “I still regularly chat with some of my classmates, and we keep up with each other; I am very grateful for that.”

