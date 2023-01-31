Read full article on original website
loras.edu
Loras Biochemistry Program Earns ASBMB Accreditation
The Loras College Biochemistry program has earned full accreditation from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) for the maximum seven-year period. In approving the accreditation, ASBMB cited the level of access Loras’ provides undergraduates to major research instrumentation, its requirement of a research thesis and its strong...
loras.edu
Engineering Awarded $155K Grant for Facilities Upgrades
Loras College announced it was awarded a $155,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust to benefit students and faculty of the engineering program. The grant will be utilized to enhance the instructional space and resources for the engineering program, as well as support enrollment efforts for engineering majors.
loras.edu
Duhawk Dozen | Fr. Charles Warren (’14)
Since graduating in 2014, Fr. Charles Warren, often thinks back on just how impactful his time as a Duhawk was. “One of the biggest reasons that ‘Father’ shows up in front of my name is because of Loras College.” As Fr. Warren navigated his Loras experience, he felt his heart being called to love in a way he hadn’t considered before. There were countless faculty, staff, and classmates that helped guide Fr. Warren during his time as a student; but there were three lay classmates, outside of the seminary, that impacted Fr. Warren most through their hard work and spirituality. “I still regularly chat with some of my classmates, and we keep up with each other; I am very grateful for that.”
