ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
98.1 The Hawk

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
HAWAII STATE
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York

After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
103.9 The Breeze

Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy