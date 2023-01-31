Read full article on original website
Related
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 1