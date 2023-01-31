ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing

West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
seattleschild.com

Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
SEATTLE, WA
waldina.com

Happy 102nd Birthday Carol Channing

Today is the 102nd birthday of Seattle’s very own Carol Channing. Do yourself a favor and watch the 1967 version of Thoroughly Modern Milly sometime, it is brilliant and Carol rips through every scene she has. Watch the clips below and just let yourself smile and silently promise yourself to let more Carol Channing into your daily life. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death

William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
ANACORTES, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Coming February, Neighborhood Night at the Silver Firs Fire Station

EVERETT, Wash., February 1, 2023—South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, February 9, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Silver Firs Fire Station, 13611 Puget Park Dr., Everett. Drop by the fire station any time during this free event to meet your firefighters and learn about...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy