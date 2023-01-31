Today is the 102nd birthday of Seattle’s very own Carol Channing. Do yourself a favor and watch the 1967 version of Thoroughly Modern Milly sometime, it is brilliant and Carol rips through every scene she has. Watch the clips below and just let yourself smile and silently promise yourself to let more Carol Channing into your daily life. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO