lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Times’ 2022 Persons of the Year: Jesse Hayes, Olympia Edwards, Karina Gasperin
Each year the Lynnwood Times selects one outstanding Snohomish County resident as Person of the Year to celebrate their achievements, ongoing community service, and unrivaled contributions to our community. After careful deliberation, The Lynnwood Times is proud to award three residents as 2022 Persons of the Year for the first...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing
West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
gigharbornow.org
Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor
As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
seattleschild.com
Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
waldina.com
Happy 102nd Birthday Carol Channing
Today is the 102nd birthday of Seattle’s very own Carol Channing. Do yourself a favor and watch the 1967 version of Thoroughly Modern Milly sometime, it is brilliant and Carol rips through every scene she has. Watch the clips below and just let yourself smile and silently promise yourself to let more Carol Channing into your daily life. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
My Clallam County
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Coming February, Neighborhood Night at the Silver Firs Fire Station
EVERETT, Wash., February 1, 2023—South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, February 9, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Silver Firs Fire Station, 13611 Puget Park Dr., Everett. Drop by the fire station any time during this free event to meet your firefighters and learn about...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
‘Flying to Forever Homes’ initiative brings dozens of at-risk, adoptable animals to Seattle area
A flight carrying some very precious cargo landed in Everett on Monday afternoon.
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
