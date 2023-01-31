Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was...
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss
The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton contract details with Denver Broncos are staggering
The Denver Broncos made the first real big splash of this NFL offseason, acquiring head coach Sean Payton from the
