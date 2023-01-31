ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy

The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement

Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass

The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
