Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
WRAL
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Indy Week
Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground
Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
Former Northern Durham, UNC coach Ken Browning receives national recognition after storied career
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Ken Browning, the longest tenured football coach at the University of North Carolina and a high school football hall of fame coach, was selected as the national winner of the 2022 American Football Coaches Association Outstanding Achievement Award. The AFCA Board of Trustees created the...
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
cbs17
Fayetteville Salvation Army activates ‘White Flag Status’ for below-freezing temperatures
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the Salvation Army activated a “White Flag Status” for Friday night. The department said the Salvation Army activated the status due to below-freezing temperatures in the area overnight. If anyone needs shelter, proceed to the Salvation Army located...
Dozens of doodles in need of foster families after rescue
Raleigh-based, Freedom Ride Rescue, posted on their social media with the urgent plea.
Pirates take ‘embarassing’ loss to Pine Forest
LUMBERTON — In the moments between the basket and the ensuing free throw during a traditional 3-point play by Pine Forest’s Mekhi
sandhillssentinel.com
Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen
Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
