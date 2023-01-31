ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Queen City News

‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Former Fayetteville student up for Oscar

A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Indy Week

Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground

Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen

Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
ABERDEEN, NC

