Partners for Health Pets and VHMA collaboration publish white paper
Highlights the key role of practice champions in fostering a culture of preventive pet care. The Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA) has published a white paper entitled “A Practice Champion for Preventive Pet Healthcare Makes All the Difference.” The paper outlines a proven method for guiding veterinary practices to focus more on preventive care, which is key to promoting dog and cat patients’ well-being.
Texas Tech appoints new faculty member with passion for animal agriculture
Dr Blaine Johnson will serve as assistant professor for food animal medicine and surgery. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine has announced that Blaine Johnson, DVM, PhD, has joined the team as assistant professor for food animal medicine and surgery. “I am excited to join the School of Veterinary...
