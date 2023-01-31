Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
nbcboston.com
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
thelocalne.ws
Man arrested for alleged second OUI
IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
nbcboston.com
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DA announces 2nd arrest in connection with fatal Methuen shooting
A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Methuen early Sunday morning, authorities announced Thursday.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
12-year-old girl flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in Concord
A 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Concord on Friday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com
22-year-old arrested after Hooksett crash involving New Hampshire state police cruiser, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — An Interstate 93 exit and a Hooksett Road were closed for several hours after a New Hampshire State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday night. The crash happened on Hooksett Road near the I-93 interchange just before 8 p.m. Police said a state trooper...
whdh.com
Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder
A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
WMUR.com
Video shows woman being run over in Strafford driveway, prosecutors say
DOVER, N.H. — A woman who police say was intentionally run over with an SUV at her Strafford home in November remains in the hospital as the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel appeared in court Thursday. Lawyers on both sides said there is no question that...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
Jurors Find Man Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2016 Methuen Strangling Death
An Essex County Superior Court jury Thursday found a 38-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of Wanda Rosa at their Methuen apartment. Jurors, sitting in Salem, found Emilio DeLarosa, guilty of strangling Rosa in front of their four-year-old son, who’d been lying in bed with his mother.
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
Norwood Police peacefully resolve the hours-long standoff with barricaded person inside hotel
A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
