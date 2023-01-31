ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Man arrested for alleged second OUI

IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder

A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
LAWRENCE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NORTHFIELD, NH

