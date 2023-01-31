ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County

Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township head-on crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Barry County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is a likely factor in head-on crash that left one person dead two others injured in Baltimore Township last night. Sheriff's deputies say a Volkswagen Jetta struck a Buick Enclave on M-37 near Butler Highway before 7:30 p.m. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Commercial burglaries reported in Parkville, Overlea, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several commercial burglaries that were reported over the past week. At just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an individual broke into a business in the 8400-block of Harford Road in Parkville (21234) via a window. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, then exited through the same window.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

26-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle in Catonsville

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Catonsville, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, on January 29, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who walked into the roadway.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)

The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice. The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting handcuffed and loaded into a police van for transport on Thursday, Feb. 2.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy