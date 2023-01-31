Read full article on original website
Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months. Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after...
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Middle River area
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Jasmine Danielle Jackson, 32, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on January 31 in the Middle River area with her...
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County
Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
iheart.com
One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township head-on crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Barry County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is a likely factor in head-on crash that left one person dead two others injured in Baltimore Township last night. Sheriff's deputies say a Volkswagen Jetta struck a Buick Enclave on M-37 near Butler Highway before 7:30 p.m. The...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp
A driver is being rescued after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
Nottingham MD
Commercial burglaries reported in Parkville, Overlea, Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several commercial burglaries that were reported over the past week. At just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an individual broke into a business in the 8400-block of Harford Road in Parkville (21234) via a window. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, then exited through the same window.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle in Catonsville
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Catonsville, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, on January 29, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who walked into the roadway.
Car carrier catches fire at Cecil County gas station
Four gas pumps were destroyed after a multi-vehicle car carrier caught fire at a gas station off of I-95 in Elkton on Monday morning.
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Baltimore firefighters battled 3 row home fires Monday night
Monday night, Baltimore firefighters had their work cut out for them. Three row homes caught fire throughout Baltimore.
All-outdoor restaurant to open off of The Avenue in Hampden
Plans for an all-outdoor restaurant are moving forward in the heart of Hampden. Baltimore's zoning appeals board recently approved a plan for a yet-unnamed restaurant at 3601 Hickory Avenue
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice. The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting handcuffed and loaded into a police van for transport on Thursday, Feb. 2.
