Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park
The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
New York Garage Find, 1978 Mercedes Parked for Over 20 Years
One day, in the early 2000's, in an undisclosed New York State garage, the owner of a 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC parked the car in the garage and left it to sit, until now. See if this classic car can be restored and resold in 2023. The before and after pictures will surprise you.
Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!
Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
This Upstate New York Deli Made the Top 100 Places to Eat In the Country
Do you consider yourself a foodie? Do you love a great steak, the perfect pizza and the art of hand rolled sushi? If you dream of dining, you need to know the only New York restaurant ranks in the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat according to Yelp!. The first...
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Ready to Mingle? New York is Ranked Among the Best States for Being Single in 2023
With Valentine's Day coming up, thousands of New Yorkers will be looking for love. Whether you download a dating app, send a message over social media, or meet new people at a local restaurant or bar, there are countless ways to find the love of your life in 2023, and it's something that everyone deserves to have happen.
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State
Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Just In Time For Valentines: “Super Gonorrhea” Threatens New York
Health officials in New York are on high alert to a new threat to the state: super gonorrhea. Super gonorrhea is another name for the gonorrhea superbug, a menacing new strain of the widespread sexually transmitted infection. Super gonorrhea has been slowly spreading through Europe and Asia, and has now...
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
