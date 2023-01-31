ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park

The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!

Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work.

