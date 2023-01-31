Read full article on original website
NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Conducts Search At School
Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have conducted a search at the New Hampton School. School officials put out a statement yesterday saying the investigation involves a person who isn’t employed at the school but does live in campus housing. So far, there has been no indication that any employees were involved in any illegal activity. The task force isn’t revealing what it was looking for.
