Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan
Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
Woody The Woodchuck Said What?! Will There Be Sun or More Snow in Michigan?
If this day confuses you as it confuses me, I am glad I am not alone. But for those, you live and breathe by the groundhog. Will we have six more weeks of winter or is an early spring on the horizon?. What Did Punxsutawney Phil Say?. Punxsutawney Phil made...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
The 12 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Michigan
I'm probably going to jinx myself by saying this, but I've got a pretty good driving record. That doesn't mean that I'm saying that I'm a good driver, because I'm not. I currently have zero points on my license and haven't had a moving violation since I was 21 and got pulled over for a click or ticket violation.
wcsx.com
Michigan Teacher’s Snow Sharks! She’s going to need a bigger yard!
A Michigan teacher, Jennifer Ramirez, from Madison Heights, is taking snow sculpting to new heights! Or DEPTHS! Check out her snow sharks!. She took a freezing cold snowstorm and perfect snowman-building weather and made amazing SHARK sculptures. According to WXYZ.com, these incredible sculptures are blowing up all over the internet.
Time to Answer the Sweetest Question Ever: What Exactly are Paczki?
Just a friendly reminder, Paczki season is fast approaching. The Polish celebration of Fat Tuesday, which is February 21st, is the last chance to indulge before the fasting days of Lent. As tradition goes, that means Paczki time, especially in Michigan, but what exactly is Paczki?. The Polish tradition of...
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
How Rare Are These Light Pillars We Keep Seeing in Michigan?
It was nearly one year ago that I first learned about the weather phenomenon known as Light Pillars. Basically, when ice crystals are hovering in the air, they can reflect a nearby light source which causes these light pillars. Read more below:. When I initially wrote the above article, all...
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0