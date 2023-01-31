ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
USA Diario

Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States

At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
CNET

FinWise Bank: 2023 Banking Review

FinWise Bank, with humble roots in community banking, has embraced digital banking technology to help expand its services. Once you enroll, you'll have access to a full suite of deposit accounts including free checking. Several of its certificates of deposit offer competitive annual percentage yields. FinWise, however, focuses primarily on...
Investopedia

Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts

The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
Las Cruces Sun-News

Lower your mortgage payment by dumping your mortgage insurance

According to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Down payment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership report, the median down payment in 2021 was 13 percent for all buyers, seven percent for first-time buyers, and 17 percent for repeat buyers. The median is where half paid above that percentage and half paid less than that percentage. NAR also noted that “more than 70% of noncash, first-time home buyers — and 54% of all buyers — made down payments of less than 20% over at least the past five years”.
Business Insider

Payoff Personal Loans from Happy Money Review 2023

7.99% - 29.99% APR. No prepayment or late fees. You won't be charged any fees for paying off your loan early or for making a late payment. Low minimum APR. Happy Money's lowest APR is one of the better rates out there, though you'll only qualify for that rate with a good credit score.
