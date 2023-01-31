Read full article on original website
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
The "Wild Boy of Aveyron" was a child who lived all alone in the wilderness during the French Revolution
A feral child or a wild child refers to a child who lives isolated from human contact with almost no experience of human care, social behavior, or language. These children may have been abandoned or suffered trauma or abuse.
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
Lonely lion who fell silent for years in abandoned zoo has a whole new life in store
For five years, Ruben the lion's roars went unanswered as the last animal in an abandoned zoo.
Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video
No mousetrap? No problem. Footage was released of the horrific moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild-animal park in Quzhou, in the Zhejiang province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough, with rats running back and forth between the monkeys’ food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn...
LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
earth.com
Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain
In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
Urban Explorer Stumbles into Two Unknown Creatures in Miles Long Tunnel System
Two pairs of glowing eyes send him running.
petapixel.com
Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach
A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Australian Park Rangers Find Biggest Toad in the World, Then Quickly Euthanize It
Park Rangers at the Conway National Park in Queensland, Australia, found what will likely prove to be the biggest toad ever caught and recorded. According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES), the massive amphibian, which rangers named “Toadzilla”, weighed in at 5.9 pounds. Because invasive cane toads pose a serious threat to the region’s native wildlife, the toad was euthanized shortly after it was discovered.
Vice
Photos of a scorching hot British summer by the sea
It was a baking hot day in August 2020, with lockdown restrictions temporarily lifted, when Sophie Green photographed Simone among the glamorous hoards on Southend-on-Sea. She was fabulous in her neon green swimsuit, applying lip gloss with clawlike acrylic nails. Her long fake eyelashes left shadows on her face under the glare of the sun, just like the huge gold hoops that dangled from her ears. “It was her flamboyance that attracted me,” says Sophie, whose series, Beachology, is an homage to the British seaside and the people that visit it.
'Elusive Creature' Spotted Blending Into California Park Scene
Now you see it, now you don't.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Five Giant River Otters Face-Off Against a Huge Jaguar
You can almost see this jaguar’s mind working as it weighs up the possibilities of the situation. It is high up on a riverbank, gazing down at some river otters in the water below. They are bobbing up and down in a hilarious synchronized water dance and are in no hurry to get away from this predator. Meanwhile, the big cat peers down at them, trying to work out if they are entertainment or lunch. It is also calculating whether it would be able to get into the water quick enough to catch one and how it would get back out of the water with an otter in its mouth!
msn.com
Alleged Pterosaur Flying Dinosaur Claimed to be Seen on Video
Eyes have been turned to the skies in search of UFOs but this time a cryptid was recorded instead. At first glance it seems like a large bird soaring through the grey and cloudy sky, but something about the shape doesn’t seem quite right. The head is too elongated and instead of tail feathers there are two short legs trailing behind giving the overall effect of a pterodactyl-like creature that should be extinct.
New gazelle leaps into the Maryland Zoo
She was born during the winter, so she's snuggling up and keeping warm with her mother Blanche. Jinx and Blanche are part of the largest and tallest gazelle species.
BBC
Leaping dolphins spotted off Yorkshire coast near Filey
Dolphins leaping out of the water have been captured on camera by a wildlife photographer on the Yorkshire coast. Andrew Cottrell was walking on the beach at Hunmanby Gap when he spotted a pod of about 20 bottlenose dolphins. He said the mammals were about 1km (0.6m) offshore and "seemed...
BBC
Attenborough Nature Reserve: Fox on frozen lake caught on trail cam
Trail cam footage showing a fox standing on a frozen lake has been released by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. The camera also captured a crow sliding across the ice at Attenborough Nature Reserve following a period of cold weather. Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said it was often asked how animals at the...
Time Out Global
Shiver me timbers: Victoria has been hit by a spell of summer snow
In news that surprises absolutely no one, Melbourne's weather has been acting up again. After a few weeks of sunshine and temperatures in the pleasant mid- to high-20s, a cold snap has pushed up from the south and is sweeping across the eastern states of Australia. In Melbourne, that means minimum forecasts as low as 11 degrees and earlier-than-usual sightings of snow in the alps.
Stowaway gecko survives 3,000-mile voyage from Egypt to Manchester in a box of strawberries
A globe-trotting gecko has accidentally made the trip from Egypt to England after hitching a ride in a container of strawberries.
Indigenous Folklore Tells of the Raven Mocker Who Steals Time From the Dying
They devour the hearts of their victims without leaving a trace.
