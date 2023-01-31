ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap? No problem. Footage was released of the horrific moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild-animal park in Quzhou, in the Zhejiang province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough, with rats running back and forth between the monkeys’ food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn...
earth.com

Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain

In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
petapixel.com

Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach

A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Field & Stream

Australian Park Rangers Find Biggest Toad in the World, Then Quickly Euthanize It

Park Rangers at the Conway National Park in Queensland, Australia, found what will likely prove to be the biggest toad ever caught and recorded. According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES), the massive amphibian, which rangers named “Toadzilla”, weighed in at 5.9 pounds. Because invasive cane toads pose a serious threat to the region’s native wildlife, the toad was euthanized shortly after it was discovered.
Vice

Photos of a scorching hot British summer by the sea

It was a baking hot day in August 2020, with lockdown restrictions temporarily lifted, when Sophie Green photographed Simone among the glamorous hoards on Southend-on-Sea. She was fabulous in her neon green swimsuit, applying lip gloss with clawlike acrylic nails. Her long fake eyelashes left shadows on her face under the glare of the sun, just like the huge gold hoops that dangled from her ears. “It was her flamboyance that attracted me,” says Sophie, whose series, Beachology, is an homage to the British seaside and the people that visit it.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Five Giant River Otters Face-Off Against a Huge Jaguar

You can almost see this jaguar’s mind working as it weighs up the possibilities of the situation. It is high up on a riverbank, gazing down at some river otters in the water below. They are bobbing up and down in a hilarious synchronized water dance and are in no hurry to get away from this predator. Meanwhile, the big cat peers down at them, trying to work out if they are entertainment or lunch. It is also calculating whether it would be able to get into the water quick enough to catch one and how it would get back out of the water with an otter in its mouth!
msn.com

Alleged Pterosaur Flying Dinosaur Claimed to be Seen on Video

Eyes have been turned to the skies in search of UFOs but this time a cryptid was recorded instead. At first glance it seems like a large bird soaring through the grey and cloudy sky, but something about the shape doesn’t seem quite right. The head is too elongated and instead of tail feathers there are two short legs trailing behind giving the overall effect of a pterodactyl-like creature that should be extinct.
BBC

Leaping dolphins spotted off Yorkshire coast near Filey

Dolphins leaping out of the water have been captured on camera by a wildlife photographer on the Yorkshire coast. Andrew Cottrell was walking on the beach at Hunmanby Gap when he spotted a pod of about 20 bottlenose dolphins. He said the mammals were about 1km (0.6m) offshore and "seemed...
BBC

Attenborough Nature Reserve: Fox on frozen lake caught on trail cam

Trail cam footage showing a fox standing on a frozen lake has been released by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. The camera also captured a crow sliding across the ice at Attenborough Nature Reserve following a period of cold weather. Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said it was often asked how animals at the...
Time Out Global

Shiver me timbers: Victoria has been hit by a spell of summer snow

In news that surprises absolutely no one, Melbourne's weather has been acting up again. After a few weeks of sunshine and temperatures in the pleasant mid- to high-20s, a cold snap has pushed up from the south and is sweeping across the eastern states of Australia. In Melbourne, that means minimum forecasts as low as 11 degrees and earlier-than-usual sightings of snow in the alps.

