Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
ktvo.com
Macon County Sheriff's Office warns of possible roofing scam
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is putting out a scam alert. Officials say a couple of residents have reported getting a call from a business called Prime Frame Roofing. The phone number associated with this company is 1-800-716-8951. The caller offers roofing services related to storm...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Charged With Felony Assault in Grundy County Court
A Trenton man faces a felony assault charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Christopher J. Peterson faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Records list both charges from January 18. The court set Peterson’s bond at 25 thousand dollars cash...
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Court Dates Out For Eagleville Pair Charged in Reported Child’s Death
New court dates are out for two Eagleville residents charged in a reported child’s death last July. Court documents say Andrew D. Harrell faces eight felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child. Records say Heather N. Young faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a...
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Osborn Driver Seriously Injured in Wednesday Afternoon Crash
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An Osborn man was seriously injured in an accident with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 3:12 pm as 32-year-old Osborn resident Travis Evans was southbound on Route K and the semi, operated by a New York resident, was eastbound on US 36 Highway. The semi failed to yield and struck Evans’ vehicle on the passenger side, pushing the vehicle off the roadway.
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man
A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert....
kttn.com
Two from St. Joseph hospitalized after crashing north of Clarksdale
Two St. Joseph residents were taken Tuesday morning to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle accident in DeKalb County, three miles north of Clarksdale. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for the driver, 42-year-old Michelle Ray, and a passenger, 46-year-old Michael Siler. The driver lost control...
kttn.com
Lamoni woman injured in crash on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lamoni, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when the minivan she drove overturned in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, February 1st. An ambulance took 30-year-old Kayla Drumheller to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The minivan traveled north on Interstate 35 before it went off the...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
Comments / 0