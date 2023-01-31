Read full article on original website
theScore
Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle
Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious
The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
Predicting The 2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown deserve to be at the All-Star game.
NBA Insider Reveals Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. Asking Price
There is plenty of interest in Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Without there being many sellers looking to deal, there has been much speculation made about the cost to acquire key names. As the deadline nears, teams that face urgent situations — such...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Jalen Brunson's All-Star case looks much stronger after Knicks' near collapse vs. Heat
Jalen Brunson got some bad news on Thursday. The catalyst behind New York's surprisingly successful season got snubbed for an All-Star berth when the reserves were announced, and while Brunson was likely happy to see teammate Julius Randle get the nod, his own case was seemingly stronger. Randle may be averaging more points, but Brunson has scored more efficiently and been a better playmaker. His presence has allowed Randle to play more like the All-Star he was in 2021, yet he was not recognized for his stellar season.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
NBC Sports
Kerr praises Wiseman, bench despite Dubs' loss to Nuggets
Even in a tough loss to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr still saw some positives from an otherwise disappointing game. Speaking with reporters after Golden State's 134-117 loss to Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out, Kerr was happy with certain aspects of his team Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return
Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads way with 25 points
Gordon accumulated 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Thunder. Gordon was coming off a 24-point performance and has cleared 30 minutes in his last eight active games. Kevin Porter (foot) remains without a timetable, but the Rockets are hoping to get Jalen Green (calf) back this weekend. Gordon's minutes and usage appear to be secure for the short term, but a lot of eyes will be on him with the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaching.
FOX Sports
Gordon, rookie Eason help Rockets defeat Thunder 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon had a season-high 25 points and rookie Tari Eason added career-high 20 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Rockets (13-38), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have won three...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
