Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
In Style

Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002

Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.
PARK CITY, UT
WWD

Sam Smith Gives All-black Dressing a Camp Twist at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

Sam Smith arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show on Jan. 25 for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 25 wearing a camp take on head-to-toe black. To support Valentino in debuting its latest couture offerings, Smith wore a head-to-toe black ensemble from the brand, with a shirt featuring a statement black fabric flower accent, black trousers and black platform heels. The singer accessorized with a Valentino monogram clutch bag, and one stud and one pearl earring. More from WWDFront Row at Fendi Couture Spring 2023Imane Ayissi Couture Spring 2023Aelis Couture Spring 2023 Smith has been making the public appearance rounds to promote...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

