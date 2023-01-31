ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
toofab.com

Beyonce Makes History By Breaking Record for Most Grammy Wins Ever

Beyonce is officially the GOAT of music. Beyonce may have been stuck in traffic when she tied for the most Grammy wins of all time near the top of the ceremony, but she emotionally took the stage when she smashed the record later in the show. The previous record was...
toofab.com

2023 Grammy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

Kim Petras makes history, Beyoncé fashionably late, Quavo's heartbreaking tribute to Takeoff, Shania confuses everyone and more!. Trevor Noah returned as host for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, returning to Los Angeles at the Crytpo.com Arena. Ahead of the awards ceremony, most of the night's awards were handed out.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy