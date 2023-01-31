Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Adele Said She Was ‘Devastated’ and ‘Embarrassed’ By Her 2019 Divorce
Adele was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. She says going through a divorce left her feeling “devastated” and “embarrassed.” Here’s what the Grammy winner revealed about ending her marriage. Adele was surprised by how fans reacted to her divorce.
Tiffany Haddish Not ‘Concerned’ About What People Think Despite Outcry to Have Her Removed from ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
toofab.com
Beyonce Makes History By Breaking Record for Most Grammy Wins Ever
Beyonce is officially the GOAT of music. Beyonce may have been stuck in traffic when she tied for the most Grammy wins of all time near the top of the ceremony, but she emotionally took the stage when she smashed the record later in the show. The previous record was...
toofab.com
2023 Grammy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night
Kim Petras makes history, Beyoncé fashionably late, Quavo's heartbreaking tribute to Takeoff, Shania confuses everyone and more!. Trevor Noah returned as host for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, returning to Los Angeles at the Crytpo.com Arena. Ahead of the awards ceremony, most of the night's awards were handed out.
toofab.com
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She 'Didn't Know Who Robert De Niro Was' During Audition As a Teen
"I didn't get it. I'm not in that movie because I got so scared when I walked in the room," she recalled of auditioning for the 1991 Martin Scorsese film, "Cape Fear." Reese Witherspoon is taking a look back at one of her "very first" auditions as a teenager, in which she had to read lines opposite Oscar winner Robert De Niro.
