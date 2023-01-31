Nearly 275 flights in and out of AUS canceled as ice risk worsens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With icy weather sweeping across Central Texas, nearly 275 flights coming in or flying out of Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) scheduled for today have been canceled, according to an AUS dashboard.

Yesterday, 39 of 274 departing flights out of AUS were canceled, said Sam Haynes, the airport’s communications manager. Of 269 flights scheduled to arrive in AUS, 48 were also canceled, Haynes said.

Haynes said there have been nine departing flights delayed longer than an hour and seven arrivals delayed longer than an hour so far Tuesday.

The airport remains open despite a high number of cancellations and continues to operate smoothly, Haynes said.

Staff has applied de-icing agents to roadways and walkways in front of the property. So far, the pavement on the runways and taxiways has stayed slightly warmer and has not required the de-icing agents.

This morning, the rental car facility had to close due to ice, but the de-icing agent was applied to the connecting roads and the rental car facility is now open. The Blue Garage exit ramps on levels 3, 4, 5 and 6 were closed by AUS staff. Drivers exiting those levels will contraflow on the entrance ramps, and staff and signage will guide travelers out of the facility.

“Overall, the airport is open, and flights are getting in and out, but roadways people take to get to the airport may be impacted, and airlines are experiencing cancelations and delays,” Haynes said.

Central Texas continues to be under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning due to a significant ice threat. Local authorities have encouraged Texas to avoid driving while the winter storm advisory is in effect.

