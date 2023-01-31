ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Nearly 275 flights in and out of AUS canceled as ice risk worsens

By Sam Stark
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4L5E_0kXdclVQ00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With icy weather sweeping across Central Texas, nearly 275 flights coming in or flying out of Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) scheduled for today have been canceled, according to an AUS dashboard.

Yesterday, 39 of 274 departing flights out of AUS were canceled, said Sam Haynes, the airport’s communications manager. Of 269 flights scheduled to arrive in AUS, 48 were also canceled, Haynes said.

NEW: ice risk worsens, warnings extended

Haynes said there have been nine departing flights delayed longer than an hour and seven arrivals delayed longer than an hour so far Tuesday.

The airport remains open despite a high number of cancellations and continues to operate smoothly, Haynes said.

Staff has applied de-icing agents to roadways and walkways in front of the property. So far, the pavement on the runways and taxiways has stayed slightly warmer and has not required the de-icing agents.

This morning, the rental car facility had to close due to ice, but the de-icing agent was applied to the connecting roads and the rental car facility is now open. The Blue Garage exit ramps on levels 3, 4, 5 and 6 were closed by AUS staff. Drivers exiting those levels will contraflow on the entrance ramps, and staff and signage will guide travelers out of the facility.

“Overall, the airport is open, and flights are getting in and out, but roadways people take to get to the airport may be impacted, and airlines are experiencing cancelations and delays,” Haynes said.

Central Texas continues to be under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning due to a significant ice threat. Local authorities have encouraged Texas to avoid driving while the winter storm advisory is in effect.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Winter weather may cause distribution delays across Texas

One organization cutting back on deliveries due to unsafe road conditions is the Texas Food and Fuel Association. The entity’s CEO said they will be making fewer deliveries while the roads are icy, which, depending on how long the temperatures stay low, could lead to shortages.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property

AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy