100fmrockford.com
What to expect in the Rockford real estate market in 2023
ROCKFORD — The Rockford region’s real-estate market has gone through back-to-back record-breaking years with high sale prices and homes moving off the market at breakneck pace. So what will 2023 hold?. Below is the forecast from the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, which provided the 2023 outlook during...
WIFR
2022 Rockford housing market breaks multiple records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the past few years, the real estate market was a boon for sellers but that’s about to change. “The ‘22 Rockford housing market was nothing short of remarkable. 3 major milestones were set in our market, making this a record setting housing market,” said NorthWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS CEO Connor Brown.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
Worker pay, benefits see third straight slowdown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. worker pay and benefits saw its third straight slowdown last year. They grew 1% in the fourth quarter compared to the third. Wages and benefits saw a 1.2% increase in the third quarter. The latest figures may help reassure the Federal Reserve, as pay hikes will not fuel higher inflation. […]
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
rockrivercurrent.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
nrgmediadixon.com
Due to Higher Gas Prices, Several Dixon Departments Needed to Shuffle Funds Around to Pay for It
When you drive to the gas station and put fuel into your vehicle, you feel the pinch of inflation. Just imagine how much of a bite those fuel costs may take out of your budget when you have several vehicles that need to have full fuel tanks. At the most...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
KWQC
24/7 helicopter service ‘OSF’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls
Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - Order of Saint Francis Life Flight, OSF, is the healthcare company establishing the base. Its expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers. The purpose for the install is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk Valley...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ribbon cutting held for Essential Infusions Plus
ROCHELLE — On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held for Essential Infusions Plus for its new location at 604 N. Main St. in Rochelle. The wellness business offers services including men's hormone therapy, medically-managed weight loss, anti-aging peptides, regenerative joint therapy, vitamin IV infusions and injections and botox. The...
100fmrockford.com
815 Yoga Collective to expand with more holistic services at Edgebrook in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ally Ubiparipovic and Jaime Fagan are ready for Rockford to see yoga as more than a workout class. The co-owners of 815 Yoga Collective are in the midst of renovating new studio space at the Edgebrook shopping center that will allow them to expand their focus from movement-based classes to a more holistic approach to mental and physical health.
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
