ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

What to expect in the Rockford real estate market in 2023

ROCKFORD — The Rockford region’s real-estate market has gone through back-to-back record-breaking years with high sale prices and homes moving off the market at breakneck pace. So what will 2023 hold?. Below is the forecast from the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, which provided the 2023 outlook during...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

2022 Rockford housing market breaks multiple records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the past few years, the real estate market was a boon for sellers but that’s about to change. “The ‘22 Rockford housing market was nothing short of remarkable. 3 major milestones were set in our market, making this a record setting housing market,” said NorthWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS CEO Connor Brown.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker pay, benefits see third straight slowdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. worker pay and benefits saw its third straight slowdown last year. They grew 1% in the fourth quarter compared to the third. Wages and benefits saw a 1.2% increase in the third quarter. The latest figures may help reassure the Federal Reserve, as pay hikes will not fuel higher inflation. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois

CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally

Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ribbon cutting held for Essential Infusions Plus

ROCHELLE — On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held for Essential Infusions Plus for its new location at 604 N. Main St. in Rochelle. The wellness business offers services including men's hormone therapy, medically-managed weight loss, anti-aging peptides, regenerative joint therapy, vitamin IV infusions and injections and botox. The...
ROCHELLE, IL
100fmrockford.com

815 Yoga Collective to expand with more holistic services at Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Ally Ubiparipovic and Jaime Fagan are ready for Rockford to see yoga as more than a workout class. The co-owners of 815 Yoga Collective are in the midst of renovating new studio space at the Edgebrook shopping center that will allow them to expand their focus from movement-based classes to a more holistic approach to mental and physical health.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy