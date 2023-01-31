Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
wshu.org
Connecticut’s newest state park eyed for improvements
Seaside, the site of a former sanitorium in Waterford, Connecticut, can finally be redeveloped nine years after becoming the newest state park. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Wednesday the state will spend $7 million to turn it into a passive park with walking trails. Deputy Commissioner Mason...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats
There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:. Call 211 in Connecticut. Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County. Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County.
trumbulltimes.com
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
wshu.org
After warm spell, temperatures in Connecticut are expected to drop Thursday into the weekend
A shot of cold weather is expected to hit Connecticut Friday and Saturday with wind chills falling well below zero. Temperatures are expected to drop late Thursday and persist through Friday and Saturday. Evening temperatures could reach the single digits or lower. The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills...
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
6 Connecticut communities getting money to improve pedestrian safety
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian safety is a growing concern across Connecticut, with an increase in deaths in recent years. The latest was on Wednesday morning when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Leaders say since 2015, more than 21% of pedestrian fatalities […]
connecticutexplorer.com
Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)
If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
tourcounsel.com
Brass Mill Center | Shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut
Brass Mill Center is a shopping mall located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The mall and its accompanying complex, the Brass Mill Commons, cost $160 million to build. At 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 m2), it is Connecticut's fifth largest mall, containing over 130 shops. It is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, Connecticut.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
NECN
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Blaze Breaks Out At Crystal Mall Food Court In Waterford: Firefighters Still On Scene
A fire broke out at a mall in New London County, causing flames that could be seen from the roof of the building. The blaze started on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10:40 a.m. at the Crystal Mall in Waterford at 850 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), according to Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
