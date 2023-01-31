Read full article on original website
virginiapublicradio.org
New report: Many Virginians are moving to other states and rural communities
The University of Virginia is out with another analysis of the state’s population – nearly 8.7 million people. As Sandy Hausman reports, many of them are leaving expensive, congested areas like northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for other states or for rural communities.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSET
ABC13 Investigates: Delayed unemployment funds & the Virginia Employment Commission
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin boasted the success of the Virginia Employment Commission during his State of the Commonwealth Address. “The Virginia Employment Commission worked through 900,000 backlog claims." The governor said under his administration people are finally getting the benefits they've been waiting on. However, not everyone agrees...
WUSA
Virginia parents say proposed changes to state standards would 'erase parts of history' in schools
Education in Virginia has been getting a lot of attention lately. parents and advocates say proposed changes to state standards would erase parts of history.
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
Virginia Housing awards $40M grant to Planning District Commissions
According to a press release, The grant program will go towards stimulating regional affordable housing initiatives and to date has brought over 250 apartment and single-family homes to communities across Virginia.
q101online.com
Nursing requirements relaxed
The Virginia Board of Nursing is relaxing some key requirements for entry-level nurses. The board announced this week it will begin allowing nurse aides to train in a “clinical setting” outside of a nursing home facility. It also plans to slash in half the amount of geriatric care experience required of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses – that requirement falls from two years to a single year of experience.
WDBJ7.com
Teacher apprentice agreement in place for the commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Assistant Superintendent for Teacher Education and Licensure, Joan Johnson, and VDOLI Commissioner, Gary G. Pan, signed an agreement last week approving the department of education’s application to create a registered teacher apprentice program in Virginia. Known as a “certificate of commitment,” the agreement was signed...
SCAM ALERT: Virginia licensed realtors targeted by potential fraudulent real estate sellers, buyers
SCAM ALERT! Virginia licensees may be contacted by a person acting as a seller seeking to have a vacant lot sold quickly and under market value. If an agent is approached with a similar request, they are advised to verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed.
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin removes regulatory burdens to increase opportunities for nurse aides
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will...
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Virginia House delays expansion of local affordable housing programs
The Virginia House of Delegates has set aside legislation that would expand a program that encourages construction of affordable housing, potentially delaying the proposal indefinitely.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
How her years of work has helped Virginians discover their family history
Janet M. Rainey's last day in the office brought celebratory tears from coworkers, highlighting her kindness and empathy toward those trying to discover more about their family history.
Augusta Free Press
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
