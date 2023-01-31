Read full article on original website
WATCH: Florida police officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.
Click10.com
Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say. Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery. According to the arrest report,...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
Click10.com
‘Senseless violence’: Father describes how another shooting on I-95 injures driver
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida left a father feeling frustrated. Jeff Brown said his 23-year-old daughter was with her boyfriend in a grey Tesla when a shooter injured him and they crashed while visiting from Colorado. “What in the world is going...
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
NBC Miami
Woman on Trial for Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay
More than a decade after a man was found murdered in a Cutler Bay neighborhood, the trial of his ex-girlfriend accused of hiring a man to carry out the killing was underway. Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca, now 33, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo.
Click10.com
BSO: 2 injured in dog attack in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a dog injured two victims in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an animal bite around 2:15 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 21st Street.
wqcs.org
MCSO: Burglary Suspects from Miami Arrested Trying to Steal Landscaping Equipment
Martin County - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Detectives have arrested two Miami men on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. The Martin County Sheriff's Office have identified the men as 44-year old Enrique Quintero and 33-year old Vincent Monds. According to a MCSO...
Click10.com
Police: Homicide investigation leads to cockfighting bust in rural NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation led Miami-Dade police to bust a cockfighting ring in a rural area on the northwestern edge of the county Sunday, according to an arrest report. Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman on a charge of attending an animal fighting event. According to...
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Miami New Times
Thin Skinned? Miami Cop Cited for Choking Man Who Called Him Nasty Name (VIDEO)
"You are on my property bitch!" A local resident uttered those fateful words to a Miami Police Department sergeant about a second before the officer grabbed him by the neck, pinned him against a metal fence, and had him arrested. The incident took place during a December 2021 domestic violence...
Click10.com
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Click10.com
Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Police arrest man...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire
MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
