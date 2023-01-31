ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler Bay, FL

Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 2 injured in dog attack in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a dog injured two victims in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an animal bite around 2:15 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Police arrest man...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire

MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

