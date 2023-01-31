RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sage Ridge School is opening its doors to the wider Reno community on Saturday, Feb. 4 for a winter community meet and greet. Whether you already have students enrolled or whether you’re interested in learning more about the school, you’ll be able to tour of the campus; talk to current faculty, students and parents; learn more about their incredible music, art, theater, innovation and athletic programs; and ask any questions you may have.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO