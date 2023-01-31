Read full article on original website
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday
EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
2news.com
LIBERTY Dental Plan resumes free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days
LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, preventative treatments, select emergency services and more. The event will take place...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD makes changes over safety concerns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is making new changes to address concerns over safety in their schools. In an email, district superintendent Susan Enfield says the district will be taking the following steps effective immediately:. Conducting a comprehensive review of our district discipline practices and actively...
KOLO TV Reno
More tax breaks ahead for Tesla
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last Monday during his state of the state address Governor Joe Lombardo made this announcement. “I am looking forward to joining Elon Musk and the team at Tesla tomorrow when they unveil plans to build a brand new $3.5 Billion-dollar advanced manufacturing facility in northern Nevada for the company’s all-electric semi-trucks.”
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - City of Fallon
Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Medicaid members face changes as COVID-19 health emergency ends
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress enacted protections that prevented Medicaid members from losing coverage. Now, those pandemic protections are coming to an end. “Before it was kind of like, if you didn’t take any action, nothing was going to happen,” Katie Charleson, Communications Officer for Nevada...
nativenewsonline.net
General Motors to Invest $650 Million in Thacker Pass Lithium Mine
RENO, Nev. — Today, General Motors (GM) Co. announced that it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corporation, the company that is developing a lithium mine on Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. If completed, the mine will be the largest lithium mine in the United States. GM’s investment...
KOLO TV Reno
Sage Ridge School invites community to tour the campus, learn more about education options
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sage Ridge School is opening its doors to the wider Reno community on Saturday, Feb. 4 for a winter community meet and greet. Whether you already have students enrolled or whether you’re interested in learning more about the school, you’ll be able to tour of the campus; talk to current faculty, students and parents; learn more about their incredible music, art, theater, innovation and athletic programs; and ask any questions you may have.
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
FOX Reno
LIBERTY Dental offering free dental service for uninsured adults in February
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY) is offering a day of dental service for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage, in February. LIBERTY, in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Earstin and Dee Whitten
Our Someones 2 Know met in Reno and married about ten years ago. While the two come from entirely different upbringings, together they have created Soulful Seeds - a non-profit which develops and manages gardens to reduce food insecurity in Washoe County. We caught up with Earstin Whitten and Dee...
KOLO TV Reno
Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTCC mourns passing of wilderness educator Dr. Culp
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s faculty, staff, and students are mourning the passing of Wilderness Education and Outdoor Leadership director and faculty lead Dr. Clinton Culp. Culp experienced a non-trauma medical emergency on Friday, Jan. 27, while leading an avalanche instructor training class near...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR students celebrate Lunar New Year, hold a vigil for victims of CA mass shootings
RENO, NV (KXNV) - University of Nevada Reno (UNR) students and faculty rang in the year of the rabbit on Wednesday. “This is actually the biggest the event is going to be since COVID,” said senior Brian Liu Nguyen, who has emceed the event. Dean of students Leilani Kupo...
