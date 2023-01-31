ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
When News Breaks

It had already been a long day when I got a call from Kimberly Moore, LkldNow’s hard-working reporter, at 6:32 p.m. on Monday. Had I heard that nine people had been shot? she asked. “No, where?” I responded, expecting her to tell me about some other city or state.
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say. On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.
Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
PASCO NEWS: Detectives looking for two men who broke into a Hudson business

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff deputies are looking for two men that broke into a closed business on US-19 in Hudson. According to detectives, on Jan. 15 between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items. The suspects are described as two adult white males. A suspect drove an older model black Ford F150.
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
PASCO NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in Port Richey crash

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 20-year-old man was killed Monday morning after a vehicle changed lanes, hitting the man on a motorcycle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old female from Port Richey was traveling westbound on Ridge Road, in the outside lane, just west of Sterling Lane. A 20-year-old...
