Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
When News Breaks
It had already been a long day when I got a call from Kimberly Moore, LkldNow’s hard-working reporter, at 6:32 p.m. on Monday. Had I heard that nine people had been shot? she asked. “No, where?” I responded, expecting her to tell me about some other city or state.
Mysuncoast.com
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say. On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
18-Year-Old Polk City Man Arrested After Shooting Eagle Lake Teen
POLK CITY, Fla. – On Monday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 18-year-old Vincent Smith of Polk City for attempted first-degree murder (3 counts) and other related charges after he shot a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen. According to the investigation and witness statements, around 10:45
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Woman Extricated From Underneath A PSTA Bus After Being Hit In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:23 a.m., a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus was traveling west on 1st Avenue North. The bus made a left turn to travel south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North. There were no passengers on the bus.
Frostproof Woman Killed Walking On US 27 Tuesday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Frostproof that occurred Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in which a pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle. 43-year-old Janie Barnett of Frostproof was transported to a local hospital but
Sebring bank massacre: Trial date set for Zephen Xaver after delay
More than four years after he allegedly gunned down five women at a bank in Sebring, a trial date has been set for Zephen Xaver.
Click10.com
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Woman, Last Seen In Dade City
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Christina Concepcion, a missing/endangered 35-year-old woman. Concepcion is 5’5″, around 192 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 30 around 2 p.m., in the 19100 block
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Detectives looking for two men who broke into a Hudson business
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff deputies are looking for two men that broke into a closed business on US-19 in Hudson. According to detectives, on Jan. 15 between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items. The suspects are described as two adult white males. A suspect drove an older model black Ford F150.
Deputies shoot 2 people after responding to fight in Brooksville
Hernando County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded two people after one of them opened fire on officers Sunday
Mysuncoast.com
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in Port Richey crash
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 20-year-old man was killed Monday morning after a vehicle changed lanes, hitting the man on a motorcycle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old female from Port Richey was traveling westbound on Ridge Road, in the outside lane, just west of Sterling Lane. A 20-year-old...
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 0