SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - Kyle Smaine has been one of Brian Walker's closest friends. "He truly was and truly is the best human I've ever met," says Walker. And the hours they spent filming and taking photos feel all the more important now. "That's certainly a big goal of mine is to keep telling his amazing story and showcase it," Walker explained. Smaine, who died in an avalanche while skiing in Japan earlier this week, was much more than a skier, although he was pretty good at it in all facets."To me, he was the best skier in the world, actually," says Walter Wood,...

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO