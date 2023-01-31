ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how new body sculpting technology removes fat, tightens skin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology. The business is now offering body sculpting sessions using new non-surgical technology called, truSculpt. According to the website, it is “the fastest non-invasive fat reduction treatment without any reported PAH (paradoxical adipose hyperplasia) cases.... [and] is effective with an average of 24% in fat reduction after just one treatment.” There are two types of treatment, truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

"He makes those around him shine": Close friends remembers Kyle Smaine after fatal avalanche

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - Kyle Smaine has been one of Brian Walker's closest friends. "He truly was and truly is the best human I've ever met," says Walker. And the hours they spent filming and taking photos feel all the more important now. "That's certainly a big goal of mine is to keep telling his amazing story and showcase it," Walker explained. Smaine, who died in an avalanche while skiing in Japan earlier this week, was much more than a skier, although he was pretty good at it in all facets."To me, he was the best skier in the world, actually," says Walter Wood,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK

RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys 4 U-Haul box vans in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed four U-Haul box vans parked at the lot at Silverada and Oddie boulevards on Thursday night, the Reno Fire Department reported. Fire crews kept flames from spreading beyond the four vans, which were a complete loss, but smoke from the fire blew through th U-Haul building, firefighters said.
RENO, NV
boisestatepublicradio.org

Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends

Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of a car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tickets on sale now to see Isaac Mizrahi & His Six Piece Band, presented by Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isaac Mizrahi is known for his fashion empire. He’s been the star of the critically acclaimed documentary film “Unzipped” and a former judge on Project Runway. But the high-end designer can also sing and he’s bringing his six piece band to the Eldorado Showroom March 7-8. Artown executive director, Beth MacMillan, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this gifted artist is more than just a cabaret singer. He’s got range, wit and style, as well as being a master storyteller and showman who will make you laugh; move you and inspire you to celebrate life.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Prison Hill in Every Season

Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Check Out Your State Parks

Local AMA Arenacross rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%. Updated: 21 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
RENO, NV
2news.com

LIBERTY Dental Plan resumes free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, preventative treatments, select emergency services and more. The event will take place...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Current

Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart.  Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy