USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
KOLO TV Reno
Pineapple Pedicabs, Reno Brew Bike offering new ways to tour the city in February
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Folks love living in and visiting the Biggest Little City. Now you can see the city in a whole new way by hoping in one of the many Pineapple Pedicabs or getting your friends together for a Brew Bike tour. Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs,...
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how new body sculpting technology removes fat, tightens skin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology. The business is now offering body sculpting sessions using new non-surgical technology called, truSculpt. According to the website, it is “the fastest non-invasive fat reduction treatment without any reported PAH (paradoxical adipose hyperplasia) cases.... [and] is effective with an average of 24% in fat reduction after just one treatment.” There are two types of treatment, truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.
"He makes those around him shine": Close friends remembers Kyle Smaine after fatal avalanche
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - Kyle Smaine has been one of Brian Walker's closest friends. "He truly was and truly is the best human I've ever met," says Walker. And the hours they spent filming and taking photos feel all the more important now. "That's certainly a big goal of mine is to keep telling his amazing story and showcase it," Walker explained. Smaine, who died in an avalanche while skiing in Japan earlier this week, was much more than a skier, although he was pretty good at it in all facets."To me, he was the best skier in the world, actually," says Walter Wood,...
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys 4 U-Haul box vans in northeast Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed four U-Haul box vans parked at the lot at Silverada and Oddie boulevards on Thursday night, the Reno Fire Department reported. Fire crews kept flames from spreading beyond the four vans, which were a complete loss, but smoke from the fire blew through th U-Haul building, firefighters said.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KCRA.com
Days after skier Kyle Smaine's death in Japan avalanche, wife reflects on his love of skiing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe and ski communities are mourning the loss of one of their beloved professional skiers. Kyle Smaine, 31, died Sunday during an avalanche in Japan. Smaine was skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island when the avalanche happened Sunday. Another...
KOLO TV Reno
Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of a car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Tickets on sale now to see Isaac Mizrahi & His Six Piece Band, presented by Artown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isaac Mizrahi is known for his fashion empire. He’s been the star of the critically acclaimed documentary film “Unzipped” and a former judge on Project Runway. But the high-end designer can also sing and he’s bringing his six piece band to the Eldorado Showroom March 7-8. Artown executive director, Beth MacMillan, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this gifted artist is more than just a cabaret singer. He’s got range, wit and style, as well as being a master storyteller and showman who will make you laugh; move you and inspire you to celebrate life.
visitcarsoncity.com
Prison Hill in Every Season
Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.
KOLO TV Reno
Check Out Your State Parks
Local AMA Arenacross rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%. Updated: 21 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
2news.com
LIBERTY Dental Plan resumes free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days
LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, preventative treatments, select emergency services and more. The event will take place...
KOLO TV Reno
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village. The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert. The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and...
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
