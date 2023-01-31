Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Noem signs unemployment insurance tax cut
The governor says the point-five percent tax cut will save $18 million for businesses. The bill also changes when a surcharge is imposed on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
hubcityradio.com
HB1080 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would ban certain kinds of health care for transgender minors has passed the South Dakota House. House Bill 1080, introduced by Republican Representative Bethany Soye, would prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers or suppressants, gender-affirming surgery and cross-sex hormones for children that Soye describes as seeking to “change [their] biological sex.”
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee
PIERRE – The elk population is a “two-sided coin,” according to Jeremiah Murphy, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. “It’s a trophy and it’s trouble,” he told legislators Thursday at the Capitol. A bill that tried to reconcile those two sides of the coin died in a legislative committee on an 11-1 vote. […] The post Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Attorney General bringing election bills to the legislature
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted several pieces of legislation that deal with election issues. He says there have been some issues over the past few years. Jackley says the laws should apply to all types of elections. Jackley says some loopholes have to be closed.
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem signs housing bill into law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41, which frees up $200 million in housing infrastructure investment, into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed. As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state. This will enable us to attract even more Freedom-loving Americans to fill South Dakota’s open jobs.”
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss
South Dakota households could save thousands of dollars on energy costs and tax payments, thanks to new programs from last year’s federal climate law. The first of those incentives — tax credits on residential clean energy, energy efficiency upgrades and electric vehicles — launched last month. With programs from the climate law that passed last […] The post New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wnax.com
SD House Committee Passes Medicaid Job Amendment
The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive says some...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Corrections Secretary outlines continued staffing, safety issues during budget session with Joint Committee on Appropriations
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or prisoners.
mitchellnow.com
House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Hear Prison Problems
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for….. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or...
drgnews.com
South Dakota’s Jackley among State Attorneys General seeking year-round E-15
Last week (Jan. 23-27, 2023), Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led a bipartisan coalition of seven Attorneys General urging the Biden Administration to follow the law and allow the sale of year-round E-15. Federal law permits Governors to request that the EPA issue the regulations allowing E15 and requires the EPA to issue the regulations within 90 days. The sale of E15 has been restricted during the summer peak-driving months due to an outdated provision of the Clean Air Act.
agupdate.com
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
boreal.org
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
The Clean Car Rule was passed by lawmakers in the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday that calls for any new vehicles in Minnesota be either electric or hydrogen-powered by the year 2035.This rule ties into California’s vehicle emission standards. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News...
KELOLAND TV
Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
KEVN
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
Comments / 0