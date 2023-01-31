ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

hubcityradio.com

HB1080 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would ban certain kinds of health care for transgender minors has passed the South Dakota House. House Bill 1080, introduced by Republican Representative Bethany Soye, would prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers or suppressants, gender-affirming surgery and cross-sex hormones for children that Soye describes as seeking to “change [their] biological sex.”
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee

PIERRE – The elk population is a “two-sided coin,” according to Jeremiah Murphy, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. “It’s a trophy and it’s trouble,” he told legislators Thursday at the Capitol. A bill that tried to reconcile those two sides of the coin died in a legislative committee on an 11-1 vote. […] The post Bill to let landowners bag an elk every year gets grilled, dies in committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota might bar rank-based voting

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem signs housing bill into law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41, which frees up $200 million in housing infrastructure investment, into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed. As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state. This will enable us to attract even more Freedom-loving Americans to fill South Dakota’s open jobs.”
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss

South Dakota households could save thousands of dollars on energy costs and tax payments, thanks to new programs from last year’s federal climate law. The first of those incentives — tax credits on residential clean energy, energy efficiency upgrades and electric vehicles — launched last month. With programs from the climate law that passed last […] The post New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wnax.com

SD House Committee Passes Medicaid Job Amendment

The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive says some...
mitchellnow.com

House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints

PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
wnax.com

SD Legislators Hear Prison Problems

Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for….. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or...
drgnews.com

South Dakota’s Jackley among State Attorneys General seeking year-round E-15

Last week (Jan. 23-27, 2023), Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led a bipartisan coalition of seven Attorneys General urging the Biden Administration to follow the law and allow the sale of year-round E-15. Federal law permits Governors to request that the EPA issue the regulations allowing E15 and requires the EPA to issue the regulations within 90 days. The sale of E15 has been restricted during the summer peak-driving months due to an outdated provision of the Clean Air Act.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

To cull or not to cull?

Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
MARYLAND STATE
KEVN

State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement

Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
