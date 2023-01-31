ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falconer, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Prendergast Library Hosting Book Club With A Twist

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Prendergast Library continues its commitment to encouraging Jamestown residents to read. In fact, they are launching a new adult book club that comes with a twist. “At the beginning of the year, a lot of people have New Year’s resolutions to read...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

St. Susan’s Center Demand On The Rise Due To Cold Temps

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — This week’s bitter winter cold is having a big impact on the needy of Jamestown, increasing demand for the city’s only soup kitchen. As temperatures drop, more people stop in for a meal and a warm place to eat it. “We’re...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations

The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
ERIE, PA
buffalorising.com

Basecamp Tiny Cabins – “The first tiny home village in WNY”

Renting accommodations in ski country has never been so much for, or convenient. A new “way of living” is now being offered in the form of four-season vacation-style rentals, situated at the base of Holimont Ski Club and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. Instead of the traditional lodge offerings, a cluster of 11 cabins, called Basecamp Tiny Cabins, is now available for people who are looking for a quick getaway or a long-term play. According to the operational group, the small-scale lodgings is considered “The first tiny home village in WNY.”
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes

As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Macy's on the Mend After Water Break Causes Damage to Carpets

If you walked into Macy's at the Millcreek Mall recently, then you have noticed a lot of caution tape up and a new location for familiar products. It has some customers asking questions. On Christmas Eve, a water break in the walls of the Macy's store damaged the carpets and...
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
Safa Farooq

Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in Jamestown

Laid out in 1607, Jamestown was the first super-durable English province in the New World. Despite the fact that 104 pioneers made the excursion across the sea on board three ships—the Susan Consistent, Disclosure, and Godspeed—simply 38 figured out how to endure the cruel circumstances they needed to look under in the initial nine months of their appearance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

