Renting accommodations in ski country has never been so much for, or convenient. A new “way of living” is now being offered in the form of four-season vacation-style rentals, situated at the base of Holimont Ski Club and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. Instead of the traditional lodge offerings, a cluster of 11 cabins, called Basecamp Tiny Cabins, is now available for people who are looking for a quick getaway or a long-term play. According to the operational group, the small-scale lodgings is considered “The first tiny home village in WNY.”

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO