DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
wnynewsnow.com
Prendergast Library Hosting Book Club With A Twist
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Prendergast Library continues its commitment to encouraging Jamestown residents to read. In fact, they are launching a new adult book club that comes with a twist. “At the beginning of the year, a lot of people have New Year’s resolutions to read...
wnynewsnow.com
St. Susan’s Center Demand On The Rise Due To Cold Temps
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — This week’s bitter winter cold is having a big impact on the needy of Jamestown, increasing demand for the city’s only soup kitchen. As temperatures drop, more people stop in for a meal and a warm place to eat it. “We’re...
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
buffalorising.com
Basecamp Tiny Cabins – “The first tiny home village in WNY”
Renting accommodations in ski country has never been so much for, or convenient. A new “way of living” is now being offered in the form of four-season vacation-style rentals, situated at the base of Holimont Ski Club and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. Instead of the traditional lodge offerings, a cluster of 11 cabins, called Basecamp Tiny Cabins, is now available for people who are looking for a quick getaway or a long-term play. According to the operational group, the small-scale lodgings is considered “The first tiny home village in WNY.”
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
wnynewsnow.com
Dunkirk Dave Calls For Early Spring In Groundhog Day Prediction
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s Groundhog Day, and Dunkirk Dave has a few things to say about the winter season in Chautauqua County. Dozens lined up to watch as beloved groundhog, Dunkirk Dave, braved the winter weather to predict how long the season will last. According...
erienewsnow.com
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
erienewsnow.com
Macy's on the Mend After Water Break Causes Damage to Carpets
If you walked into Macy's at the Millcreek Mall recently, then you have noticed a lot of caution tape up and a new location for familiar products. It has some customers asking questions. On Christmas Eve, a water break in the walls of the Macy's store damaged the carpets and...
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
erienewsnow.com
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Buffalo fire leaves estimated $110,000 in damages
According to police, an early morning fire in a Buffalo residential structure has left an estimated $110,000 in damages.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in Jamestown
Laid out in 1607, Jamestown was the first super-durable English province in the New World. Despite the fact that 104 pioneers made the excursion across the sea on board three ships—the Susan Consistent, Disclosure, and Godspeed—simply 38 figured out how to endure the cruel circumstances they needed to look under in the initial nine months of their appearance.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
wnynewsnow.com
Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
